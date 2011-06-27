  1. Home
Used 2012 Ford Explorer Features & Specs

More about the 2012 Explorer
Overview
Starting MSRP
$39,855
Starting MSRP
$34,095
Starting MSRP
$32,095
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic6-speed shiftable automatic6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel driveAll wheel driveFront wheel drive
CylindersV6V6V6
Combined MPG191920
Total Seating777
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$39,855
Starting MSRP
$34,095
Starting MSRP
$32,095
Drive typeAll wheel driveAll wheel driveFront wheel drive
descent controlyesyesno
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic6-speed shiftable automatic6-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$39,855
Starting MSRP
$34,095
Starting MSRP
$32,095
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)17/23 mpg17/23 mpg18/25 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)316.2/427.8 mi.316.2/427.8 mi.334.8/465.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity18.6 gal.18.6 gal.18.6 gal.
Combined MPG191920
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$39,855
Starting MSRP
$34,095
Starting MSRP
$32,095
Torque255 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm255 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm255 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size3.5 l3.5 l3.5 l
Horsepower290 hp @ 6500 rpm290 hp @ 6500 rpm290 hp @ 6500 rpm
Turning circle38.9 ft.38.9 ft.38.9 ft.
Valves242424
Base engine typeGasGasGas
Valve timingVariableVariableVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)Double overhead cam (dohc)Double overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6V6V6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$39,855
Starting MSRP
$34,095
Starting MSRP
$32,095
electronic brakeforce distributionyesyesyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyesyesyes
4-wheel ABSyesyesyes
Rear door child safety locksyesyesyes
dual front with head protection chambers side-mounted airbagsyesyesyes
Turn signal mirrorsyesyesyes
engine immobilizeryesyesyes
front fog/driving lightsyesyesyes
Rear center 3-point beltyesyesyes
post-collision safety systemyesyesyes
child seat anchorsyesyesyes
stability controlyesyesyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyesyesyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyesyesyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyesyesyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyesyesyes
2 front headrestsyesyesyes
3 rear headrestsyesyesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyesyesyes
auto delay off headlampsyesyesyes
tire pressure monitoringyesyesyes
traction controlyesyesyes
front, rear and third row head airbagsyesyesyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$39,855
Starting MSRP
$34,095
Starting MSRP
$32,095
Rapid Spec 302Ayesnono
Rapid Spec 301Ayesnono
Rapid Spec 300Ayesnono
Rapid Spec 200Anoyesyes
Rapid Spec 205Anoyesyes
Rapid Spec 201Anoyesyes
Rapid Spec 204A (Late Availability)noyesyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$39,855
Starting MSRP
$34,095
Starting MSRP
$32,095
Sony premium brand speakersyesnono
video monitoryesnono
mast antennayesyesyes
1 subwoofer(s)yesnono
surround audio surround audio (discrete)yesnono
memory card slotyesnono
AM/FM stereoyesyesyes
Sony premium brand stereo systemyesnono
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyesnono
satellite radio satellite radioyesyesyes
6 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyesyesyes
USB connectionyesyesyes
12 total speakersyesnono
auxiliary audio inputnoyesyes
6 total speakersnoyesyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$39,855
Starting MSRP
$34,095
Starting MSRP
$32,095
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyesyesyes
front seatback storageyesyesyes
12V and 110V rear and 12V cargo area power outlet(s)yesnono
front, rear and 3rd row cupholdersyesyesyes
cargo netyesnono
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryesnono
front and rear door pocketsyesyesyes
retained accessory poweryesyesyes
electric power steeringyesyesyes
rear view camerayesnono
adjustable pedalsyesnono
front and rear reading lightsyesyesyes
overhead console with storageyesyesyes
cruise controlyesyesyes
cargo area lightyesyesyes
keyless ignitionyesnono
Climate controlyesnono
turn signal in mirrorsyesyesyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyesyesyes
leather, wood and simulated alloy trim on doorsyesnono
alloy and leather trim on shift knobyesyesyes
leather and simulated alloy trim on center consoleyesnono
rear parking sensorsyesyesyes
Rear floor matsyesyesyes
leather and simulated alloy steering wheelyesyesyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyesyesyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yesnono
wood and simulated alloy trim on dashyesnono
interior air filtrationyesyesyes
simulated alloy trim on center consolenoyesyes
Front and rear air conditioningnoyesyes
12V rear and 12V cargo area power outlet(s)noyesyes
simulated alloy trim on dashnoyesyes
simulated alloy trim on doorsnoyesyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$39,855
Starting MSRP
$34,095
Starting MSRP
$32,095
digital keypad power door locksyesyesyes
Power mirrorsyesyesyes
2 one-touch power windowsyesyesyes
Heated mirrorsyesyesyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$39,855
Starting MSRP
$34,095
Starting MSRP
$32,095
2nd Row Consoleyesnono
Voice Activated Navigation Systemyesyesyes
All-Weather Floor Matsyesyesyes
Dual Headrest DVD Entertainment Systemyesyesyes
2nd Row Captain's Chairsyesnono
Cargo Shadeyesyesyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$39,855
Starting MSRP
$34,095
Starting MSRP
$32,095
low fuel level warningyesyesyes
clockyesyesyes
compassyesyesyes
trip computeryesyesyes
tachometeryesyesyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$39,855
Starting MSRP
$34,095
Starting MSRP
$32,095
bucket front seatsyesyesyes
height adjustable passenger seatyesnono
2 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyesnono
multi-level heating driver seatyesnono
Front leg room40.6 in.40.6 in.40.6 in.
leatheryesnono
Front head room39.1 in.39.1 in.41.4 in.
height adjustable driver seatyesyesyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyesnono
Passenger seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyesnono
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyesnono
Front shoulder room61.3 in.61.3 in.61.3 in.
8 -way power driver seatyesnono
6 -way power passenger seatyesnono
Front hip room57.3 in.57.3 in.57.3 in.
premium clothnoyesyes
2 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsnoyesyes
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentnoyesyes
6 -way power driver seatnoyesyes
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportnoyesyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$39,855
Starting MSRP
$34,095
Starting MSRP
$32,095
Rear head room38.3 in.38.3 in.40.5 in.
Rear hip Room56.7 in.56.7 in.56.7 in.
Rear leg room39.8 in.39.8 in.39.8 in.
Rear shoulder room61.0 in.61.0 in.61.0 in.
manual folding split-bench third row seatsyesyesyes
folding with storage center armrestyesnono
rear ventilation ducts with fan controlyesyesyes
reclining rear seatsyesyesyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyesyesyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$39,855
Starting MSRP
$34,095
Starting MSRP
$32,095
License Plate Bracketyesyesyes
20-inch Polished Aluminum Wheels w/P255/50R20 A/S BSW Tiresyesyesyes
Power Liftgateyesyesyes
Dual Panel Moonroofyesyesyes
Roof Rail Crossbarsyesyesyes
Splash Guardsyesyesyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$39,855
Starting MSRP
$34,095
Starting MSRP
$32,095
Front track67.0 in.67.0 in.67.0 in.
Maximum cargo capacity80.7 cu.ft.80.7 cu.ft.80.7 cu.ft.
Curb weight4731 lbs.4731 lbs.4557 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place21.0 cu.ft.21.0 cu.ft.21.0 cu.ft.
Angle of approach21.7 degrees21.7 degrees21.7 degrees
Angle of departure21.4 degrees21.4 degrees21.4 degrees
Length197.1 in.197.1 in.197.1 in.
Maximum towing capacity5000 lbs.5000 lbs.5000 lbs.
Ground clearance7.6 in.7.6 in.7.6 in.
Height71.0 in.71.0 in.70.4 in.
Wheel base112.6 in.112.6 in.112.6 in.
Width78.9 in.78.9 in.78.9 in.
Rear track67.0 in.67.0 in.67.0 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$39,855
Starting MSRP
$34,095
Starting MSRP
$32,095
Exterior Colors
  • Black
  • Golden Bronze Metallic
  • Red Candy Metallic Tinted Clearcoat
  • Dark Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Cinnamon Metallic
  • Ginger Ale Metallic
  • White Platinum Metallic Tri-coat
  • Sterling Grey Metallic
  • Ingot Silver Metallic
  • Black
  • Golden Bronze Metallic
  • Red Candy Metallic Tinted Clearcoat
  • Dark Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Cinnamon Metallic
  • Ginger Ale Metallic
  • White Platinum Metallic Tri-coat
  • Sterling Grey Metallic
  • Ingot Silver Metallic
  • White Suede
  • Black
  • Golden Bronze Metallic
  • Red Candy Metallic Tinted Clearcoat
  • Dark Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Cinnamon Metallic
  • Ginger Ale Metallic
  • White Platinum Metallic Tri-coat
  • Sterling Grey Metallic
  • Ingot Silver Metallic
  • White Suede
Interior Colors
  • Charcoal Black, leather
  • Medium Light Stone, premium leather
  • Pecan, premium leather
  • Charcoal Black, premium leather
  • Medium Light Stone, leather
  • Charcoal Black, leather
  • Medium Light Stone, premium cloth
  • Charcoal Black, premium cloth
  • Medium Light Stone, leather
  • Charcoal Black, leather
  • Medium Light Stone, premium cloth
  • Charcoal Black, premium cloth
  • Medium Light Stone, leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$39,855
Starting MSRP
$34,095
Starting MSRP
$32,095
P255/50R20 tiresyesnono
Steel spare wheelyesyesyes
temporary spare tireyesyesyes
All season tiresyesyesyes
20 in. wheelsyesnono
underbody mounted spare tireyesyesyes
painted alloy wheelsyesyesyes
P245/60R18 tiresnoyesno
18 in. wheelsnoyesyes
P245/60R18 104H tiresnonoyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$39,855
Starting MSRP
$34,095
Starting MSRP
$32,095
four-wheel independent suspensionyesyesyes
multi-link rear suspensionyesyesyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryesyesyes
short and long arm front suspensionyesyesyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$39,855
Starting MSRP
$34,095
Starting MSRP
$32,095
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.5 yr./ 60000 mi.5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.5 yr./ unlimited mi.5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 60000 mi.5 yr./ 60000 mi.5 yr./ 60000 mi.
