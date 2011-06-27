  1. Home
Used 2010 Ford Explorer Eddie Bauer Features & Specs

Overview
Starting MSRP
$35,600
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed automatic
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG15
Total Seating7
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
on demand 4WDyes
automatic locking hubsyes
Transmission5-speed automatic
Center locking differentialyes
Drive typeFour wheel drive
electronic hi-lo gear selectionyes
mechanical center differentialyes
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)13/19 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)292.5/427.5 mi.
Fuel tank capacity22.5 gal.
Combined MPG15
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque254 lb-ft @ 3700 rpm
Base engine size4.0 l
Horsepower210 hp @ 5100 rpm
Turning circle36.8 ft.
Valves12
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeSingle overhead cam (sohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
2 rear headrestsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
2 front headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Packages
Rapid Spec 200Ayes
Trailer Tow Packageyes
Rapid Spec 201Ayes
Rapid Spec 201A Discountyes
In-Car Entertainment
AM/FM stereoyes
80 watts stereo outputyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
6 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
USB connectionyes
mast antennayes
4 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Air conditioningyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
simulated wood trim on center consoleyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
cargo area lightyes
leather steering wheelyes
simulated wood trim on doorsyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
speed-proportional power steeringyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
retained accessory poweryes
Rear floor matsyes
front door pocketsyes
front and rear reading lightsyes
12V rear power outlet(s)yes
Power Feature
1 one-touch power windowsyes
digital keypad power door locksyes
Power mirrorsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Rear Seat Entertainment Systemyes
Auxiliary Climate Controlyes
Navigation Systemyes
All-Weather Rubber Floor Matsyes
Instrumentation
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
Front Seats
sport front seatsyes
heated passenger seatyes
Front leg room42.4 in.
leatheryes
Front head room39.8 in.
height adjustable driver seatyes
heated driver seatyes
Passenger seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room59.0 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front hip room55.4 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room38.7 in.
Rear hip Room55.5 in.
Rear leg room36.9 in.
Rear shoulder room58.9 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
reclining rear seatsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
manual folding bench third row seatsyes
Exterior Options
Bright Satin Fuel Dooryes
License Plate Bracketyes
18" Chrome-Clad Aluminum Wheelsyes
White Platinum Tri-Coat Metallic Paintyes
Splash Guardsyes
Measurements
Front track60.9 in.
Maximum cargo capacity83.7 cu.ft.
Curb weight4716 lbs.
Gross weight6136 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place13.6 cu.ft.
Angle of approach28.2 degrees
Maximum payload1420 lbs.
Angle of departure23.8 degrees
Length193.4 in.
Maximum towing capacity7025 lbs.
Ground clearance8.3 in.
Height72.8 in.
Wheel base113.7 in.
Width73.7 in.
Rear track61.8 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Black Pearl Slate Metallic
  • White Platinum Metallic Tri-Coat
  • Blue Flame Metallic
  • Black Clearcoat
  • White Suede Clearcoat
  • Dark Copper Clearcoat Metallic
  • Sangria Red Clearcoat Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Camel, leather
  • Black, leather
  • Camel, cloth
  • Black, cloth
Tires & Wheels
Alloy spare wheelyes
17 x 7.5 in. wheelsyes
All season tiresyes
fullsize non-matching spare tireyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
painted alloy wheelsyes
P245/65R17 tiresyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
short and long arm rear suspensionyes
short and long arm front suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 60000 mi.
