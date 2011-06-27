Used 2010 Ford Explorer XLT Features & Specs
|Overview
See Explorer Inventory
Starting MSRP
$31,600
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Transmission
|5-speed automatic
|Drive Type
|Four wheel drive
|Cylinders
|V6
|Combined MPG
|15
|Total Seating
|5
|Basic Warranty
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$31,600
|on demand 4WD
|yes
|automatic locking hubs
|yes
|Transmission
|5-speed automatic
|Center locking differential
|yes
|Drive type
|Four wheel drive
|electronic hi-lo gear selection
|yes
|mechanical center differential
|yes
|Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$31,600
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|13/19 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|292.5/427.5 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|22.5 gal.
|Combined MPG
|15
|Fuel type
|Regular unleaded
|Engine
Starting MSRP
$31,600
|Torque
|254 lb-ft @ 3700 rpm
|Base engine size
|4.0 l
|Horsepower
|210 hp @ 5100 rpm
|Turning circle
|36.8 ft.
|Valves
|12
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Cam type
|Single overhead cam (sohc)
|Cylinders
|V6
|Safety
Starting MSRP
$31,600
|2 rear headrests
|yes
|electronic brakeforce distribution
|yes
|front seatbelt pretensioners
|yes
|4-wheel ABS
|yes
|Rear door child safety locks
|yes
|engine immobilizer
|yes
|front fog/driving lights
|yes
|Rear center 3-point belt
|yes
|post-collision safety system
|yes
|child seat anchors
|yes
|dual front side-mounted airbags
|yes
|front and rear head airbags
|yes
|stability control
|yes
|Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivation
|yes
|Rear height adjustable headrests
|yes
|2 front headrests
|yes
|tire pressure monitoring
|yes
|traction control
|yes
|Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakes
|yes
|Packages
Starting MSRP
$31,600
|Rapid Spec 103A Discount
|yes
|Trailer Tow Package
|yes
|Rapid Spec 100A
|yes
|Rapid Spec 101A
|yes
|Rapid Spec 102A
|yes
|Rapid Spec 103A
|yes
|Rapid Spec 102A Discount
|yes
|In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$31,600
|80 watts stereo output
|yes
|mast antenna
|yes
|AM/FM stereo
|yes
|4 total speakers
|yes
|auxiliary audio input
|yes
|Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$31,600
|Air conditioning
|yes
|Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel
|yes
|overhead console with storage
|yes
|front seatback storage
|yes
|cruise control
|yes
|cargo area light
|yes
|leather steering wheel
|yes
|tilt-adjustable steering wheel
|yes
|Dual illuminating vanity mirrors
|yes
|speed-proportional power steering
|yes
|front and rear cupholders
|yes
|retained accessory power
|yes
|Rear floor mats
|yes
|front door pockets
|yes
|front and rear reading lights
|yes
|12V rear power outlet(s)
|yes
|Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$31,600
|1 one-touch power windows
|yes
|Power mirrors
|yes
|remote keyless power door locks
|yes
|Heated mirrors
|yes
|Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$31,600
|Auxiliary Climate Control
|yes
|Leather-Trimmed Sport Bucket Heated Seats
|yes
|Manual 3rd Row Seats
|yes
|All-Weather Rubber Floor Mats
|yes
|Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$31,600
|low fuel level warning
|yes
|clock
|yes
|external temperature display
|yes
|tachometer
|yes
|Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$31,600
|Front head room
|39.8 in.
|2 -way manual driver seat adjustments
|yes
|height adjustable driver seat
|yes
|sport front seats
|yes
|Front shoulder room
|59.0 in.
|Front leg room
|42.4 in.
|4 -way manual passenger seat adjustment
|yes
|6 -way power driver seat
|yes
|Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar support
|yes
|Front hip room
|55.4 in.
|cloth
|yes
|Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$31,600
|Rear head room
|38.7 in.
|Rear hip Room
|55.5 in.
|Rear leg room
|36.9 in.
|Rear shoulder room
|58.9 in.
|rear ventilation ducts
|yes
|Split-folding rear seatback
|yes
|Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$31,600
|Bright Satin Fuel Door
|yes
|License Plate Bracket
|yes
|Splash Guards
|yes
|Measurements
Starting MSRP
$31,600
|Front track
|60.9 in.
|Maximum cargo capacity
|85.8 cu.ft.
|Curb weight
|4628 lbs.
|Gross weight
|6128 lbs.
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|45.1 cu.ft.
|Angle of approach
|28.2 degrees
|Maximum payload
|1500 lbs.
|Angle of departure
|23.8 degrees
|Length
|193.4 in.
|Maximum towing capacity
|7115 lbs.
|Ground clearance
|8.3 in.
|Height
|72.8 in.
|Wheel base
|113.7 in.
|Width
|73.7 in.
|Rear track
|61.8 in.
|Colors
Starting MSRP
$31,600
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
|Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$31,600
|Alloy spare wheel
|yes
|P235/70R16 tires
|yes
|16 x 7.0 in. wheels
|yes
|All season tires
|yes
|fullsize non-matching spare tire
|yes
|underbody mounted spare tire
|yes
|painted alloy wheels
|yes
Sponsored cars related to the Explorer
|Suspension
Starting MSRP
$31,600
|four-wheel independent suspension
|yes
|Front and rear stabilizer bar
|yes
|short and long arm rear suspension
|yes
|short and long arm front suspension
|yes
|Warranty
Starting MSRP
$31,600
|Basic
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|5 yr./ 60000 mi.
|Rust
|5 yr./ unlimited mi.
|Roadside
|5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Related Used 2010 Ford Explorer XLT info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Mercedes-Benz E-Class 2011
- Used Nissan Murano 2017
- Used Chevrolet Malibu 2018
- Used Lexus LS 500 2018
- Used Ford Explorer 2016
- Used BMW 5 Series 2008
- Used Honda CR-V 2010
- Used Lincoln MKZ 2017
- Used Volkswagen Jetta 2012
- Used Kia Sportage 2016
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2019 Audi Q7
- 2019 Bentley Bentayga
- 2019 BMW 2 Series
- 2019 INFINITI QX30
- 2019 Sonata Plug-in Hybrid
- MINI Convertible 2019
- Audi A4 allroad 2019
- 2019 BMW X2
- 2019 GLC-Class
- 2019 GX 460
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- 2019 Honda Civic
- 2019 Passport
- 2019 CR-V
- 2019 Honda HR-V
- 2019 Honda Clarity
- Honda Fit 2019
- 2019 Odyssey
- 2019 Honda Insight
- Honda Clarity 2019
- 2020 Honda Civic