Used 2010 Ford Explorer XLT Features & Specs

More about the 2010 Explorer
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG16
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission5-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)14/20 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)315.0/450.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity22.5 gal.
Combined MPG16
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque254 lb-ft @ 3700 rpm
Base engine size4.0 l
Horsepower210 hp @ 5100 rpm
Turning circle36.8 ft.
Valves12
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeSingle overhead cam (sohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
2 rear headrestsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
2 front headrestsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Packages
Rapid Spec 103A Discountyes
Trailer Tow Packageyes
Rapid Spec 100Ayes
Rapid Spec 101Ayes
Rapid Spec 102Ayes
Rapid Spec 103Ayes
Rapid Spec 102A Discountyes
In-Car Entertainment
80 watts stereo outputyes
mast antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
4 total speakersyes
auxiliary audio inputyes
Comfort & Convenience
Air conditioningyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
cargo area lightyes
leather steering wheelyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
speed-proportional power steeringyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
retained accessory poweryes
Rear floor matsyes
front door pocketsyes
front and rear reading lightsyes
12V rear power outlet(s)yes
Power Feature
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Auxiliary Climate Controlyes
Leather-Trimmed Sport Bucket Heated Seatsyes
Manual 3rd Row Seatsyes
All-Weather Rubber Floor Matsyes
Instrumentation
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Front head room39.8 in.
2 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
sport front seatsyes
Front shoulder room59.0 in.
Front leg room42.4 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
6 -way power driver seatyes
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front hip room55.4 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Rear head room38.7 in.
Rear hip Room55.5 in.
Rear leg room36.9 in.
Rear shoulder room58.9 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
Bright Satin Fuel Dooryes
License Plate Bracketyes
Splash Guardsyes
Measurements
Front track60.9 in.
Maximum cargo capacity85.8 cu.ft.
Curb weight4455 lbs.
Gross weight5955 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place45.1 cu.ft.
Angle of approach28.2 degrees
Maximum payload1500 lbs.
Angle of departure23.8 degrees
Length193.4 in.
Maximum towing capacity5375 lbs.
Ground clearance8.3 in.
Height72.8 in.
Wheel base113.7 in.
Width73.7 in.
Rear track61.8 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Black Pearl Slate Metallic
  • Oxford White Clearcoat (Fleet)
  • Blue Flame Metallic
  • Black Clearcoat
  • Brilliant Silver Clearcoat Metallic
  • White Suede Clearcoat
  • Dark Copper Clearcoat Metallic
  • Sangria Red Clearcoat Metallic
  • Torch Red
Interior Colors
  • Black, leather
  • Black, cloth
  • Camel, leather
  • Camel, cloth
Tires & Wheels
Alloy spare wheelyes
P235/70R16 tiresyes
16 x 7.0 in. wheelsyes
All season tiresyes
fullsize non-matching spare tireyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
painted alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
short and long arm rear suspensionyes
short and long arm front suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 60000 mi.
