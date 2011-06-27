Used 2010 Ford Explorer Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview
Starting MSRP
$31,600
See Explorer Inventory
Starting MSRP
$29,280
See Explorer Inventory
Starting MSRP
$35,600
See Explorer Inventory
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission5-speed automatic5-speed automatic5-speed automatic
Drive TypeFour wheel driveRear wheel driveFour wheel drive
CylindersV6V6V6
Combined MPG151615
Total Seating557
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$31,600
Starting MSRP
$29,280
Starting MSRP
$35,600
on demand 4WDyesnoyes
automatic locking hubsyesnoyes
Transmission5-speed automatic5-speed automatic5-speed automatic
Center locking differentialyesnoyes
Drive typeFour wheel driveRear wheel driveFour wheel drive
electronic hi-lo gear selectionyesnoyes
mechanical center differentialyesnoyes
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$31,600
Starting MSRP
$29,280
Starting MSRP
$35,600
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)13/19 mpg14/20 mpg13/19 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)292.5/427.5 mi.315.0/450.0 mi.292.5/427.5 mi.
Fuel tank capacity22.5 gal.22.5 gal.22.5 gal.
Combined MPG151615
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$31,600
Starting MSRP
$29,280
Starting MSRP
$35,600
Torque254 lb-ft @ 3700 rpm254 lb-ft @ 3700 rpm254 lb-ft @ 3700 rpm
Base engine size4.0 l4.0 l4.0 l
Horsepower210 hp @ 5100 rpm210 hp @ 5100 rpm210 hp @ 5100 rpm
Turning circle36.8 ft.36.8 ft.36.8 ft.
Valves121212
Base engine typeGasGasGas
Cam typeSingle overhead cam (sohc)Single overhead cam (sohc)Single overhead cam (sohc)
CylindersV6V6V6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$31,600
Starting MSRP
$29,280
Starting MSRP
$35,600
2 rear headrestsyesyesyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyesyesyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyesyesyes
4-wheel ABSyesyesyes
Rear door child safety locksyesyesyes
engine immobilizeryesyesyes
front fog/driving lightsyesyesyes
Rear center 3-point beltyesyesyes
post-collision safety systemyesyesyes
child seat anchorsyesyesyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyesyesyes
front and rear head airbagsyesyesyes
stability controlyesyesyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyesyesyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyesyesyes
2 front headrestsyesyesyes
tire pressure monitoringyesyesyes
traction controlyesyesyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyesyesyes
dusk sensing headlampsnonoyes
auto delay off headlampsnonoyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$31,600
Starting MSRP
$29,280
Starting MSRP
$35,600
Rapid Spec 103A Discountyesyesno
Trailer Tow Packageyesyesyes
Rapid Spec 100Ayesyesno
Rapid Spec 101Ayesyesno
Rapid Spec 102Ayesyesno
Rapid Spec 103Ayesyesno
Rapid Spec 102A Discountyesyesno
Rapid Spec 200Anonoyes
Rapid Spec 201Anonoyes
Rapid Spec 201A Discountnonoyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$31,600
Starting MSRP
$29,280
Starting MSRP
$35,600
80 watts stereo outputyesyesyes
mast antennayesyesyes
AM/FM stereoyesyesyes
4 total speakersyesyesyes
auxiliary audio inputyesyesno
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlnonoyes
satellite radio satellite radiononoyes
6 Months of provided satellite radio servicenonoyes
USB connectionnonoyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$31,600
Starting MSRP
$29,280
Starting MSRP
$35,600
Air conditioningyesyesyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyesyesyes
overhead console with storageyesyesyes
front seatback storageyesyesyes
cruise controlyesyesyes
cargo area lightyesyesyes
leather steering wheelyesyesyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyesyesyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyesyesyes
speed-proportional power steeringyesyesyes
front and rear cupholdersyesyesyes
retained accessory poweryesyesyes
Rear floor matsyesyesyes
front door pocketsyesyesyes
front and rear reading lightsyesyesyes
12V rear power outlet(s)yesyesyes
simulated wood trim on center consolenonoyes
simulated wood trim on doorsnonoyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirrornonoyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$31,600
Starting MSRP
$29,280
Starting MSRP
$35,600
1 one-touch power windowsyesyesyes
Power mirrorsyesyesyes
remote keyless power door locksyesyesno
Heated mirrorsyesyesyes
digital keypad power door locksnonoyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$31,600
Starting MSRP
$29,280
Starting MSRP
$35,600
Auxiliary Climate Controlyesyesyes
Leather-Trimmed Sport Bucket Heated Seatsyesyesno
Manual 3rd Row Seatsyesyesno
All-Weather Rubber Floor Matsyesyesyes
Rear Seat Entertainment Systemnonoyes
Navigation Systemnonoyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$31,600
Starting MSRP
$29,280
Starting MSRP
$35,600
low fuel level warningyesyesyes
clockyesyesyes
external temperature displayyesyesyes
tachometeryesyesyes
compassnonoyes
trip computernonoyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$31,600
Starting MSRP
$29,280
Starting MSRP
$35,600
Front head room39.8 in.39.8 in.39.8 in.
2 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyesyesno
height adjustable driver seatyesyesyes
sport front seatsyesyesyes
Front shoulder room59.0 in.59.0 in.59.0 in.
Front leg room42.4 in.42.4 in.42.4 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyesyesyes
6 -way power driver seatyesyesno
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyesyesno
Front hip room55.4 in.55.4 in.55.4 in.
clothyesyesno
heated passenger seatnonoyes
leathernonoyes
heated driver seatnonoyes
Passenger seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportnonoyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportnonoyes
8 -way power driver seatnonoyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$31,600
Starting MSRP
$29,280
Starting MSRP
$35,600
Rear head room38.7 in.38.7 in.38.7 in.
Rear hip Room55.5 in.55.5 in.55.5 in.
Rear leg room36.9 in.36.9 in.36.9 in.
Rear shoulder room58.9 in.58.9 in.58.9 in.
rear ventilation ductsyesyesyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyesyesyes
reclining rear seatsnonoyes
manual folding bench third row seatsnonoyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$31,600
Starting MSRP
$29,280
Starting MSRP
$35,600
Bright Satin Fuel Dooryesyesyes
License Plate Bracketyesyesyes
Splash Guardsyesyesyes
18" Chrome-Clad Aluminum Wheelsnonoyes
White Platinum Tri-Coat Metallic Paintnonoyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$31,600
Starting MSRP
$29,280
Starting MSRP
$35,600
Front track60.9 in.60.9 in.60.9 in.
Maximum cargo capacity85.8 cu.ft.85.8 cu.ft.83.7 cu.ft.
Curb weight4628 lbs.4455 lbs.4716 lbs.
Gross weight6128 lbs.5955 lbs.6136 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place45.1 cu.ft.45.1 cu.ft.13.6 cu.ft.
Angle of approach28.2 degrees28.2 degrees28.2 degrees
Maximum payload1500 lbs.1500 lbs.1420 lbs.
Angle of departure23.8 degrees23.8 degrees23.8 degrees
Length193.4 in.193.4 in.193.4 in.
Maximum towing capacity7115 lbs.5375 lbs.7025 lbs.
Ground clearance8.3 in.8.3 in.8.3 in.
Height72.8 in.72.8 in.72.8 in.
Wheel base113.7 in.113.7 in.113.7 in.
Width73.7 in.73.7 in.73.7 in.
Rear track61.8 in.61.8 in.61.8 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$31,600
Starting MSRP
$29,280
Starting MSRP
$35,600
Exterior Colors
  • Black Pearl Slate Metallic
  • Oxford White Clearcoat (Fleet)
  • Blue Flame Metallic
  • Black Clearcoat
  • Brilliant Silver Clearcoat Metallic
  • White Suede Clearcoat
  • Dark Copper Clearcoat Metallic
  • Sangria Red Clearcoat Metallic
  • Torch Red
  • Black Pearl Slate Metallic
  • Oxford White Clearcoat (Fleet)
  • Blue Flame Metallic
  • Black Clearcoat
  • Brilliant Silver Clearcoat Metallic
  • White Suede Clearcoat
  • Dark Copper Clearcoat Metallic
  • Sangria Red Clearcoat Metallic
  • Torch Red
  • Black Pearl Slate Metallic
  • White Platinum Metallic Tri-Coat
  • Blue Flame Metallic
  • Black Clearcoat
  • White Suede Clearcoat
  • Dark Copper Clearcoat Metallic
  • Sangria Red Clearcoat Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Black, leather
  • Black, cloth
  • Camel, leather
  • Camel, cloth
  • Black, leather
  • Black, cloth
  • Camel, leather
  • Camel, cloth
  • Camel, leather
  • Black, leather
  • Camel, cloth
  • Black, cloth
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$31,600
Starting MSRP
$29,280
Starting MSRP
$35,600
Alloy spare wheelyesyesyes
P235/70R16 tiresyesyesno
16 x 7.0 in. wheelsyesyesno
All season tiresyesyesyes
fullsize non-matching spare tireyesyesyes
underbody mounted spare tireyesyesyes
painted alloy wheelsyesyesyes
17 x 7.5 in. wheelsnonoyes
P245/65R17 tiresnonoyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$31,600
Starting MSRP
$29,280
Starting MSRP
$35,600
four-wheel independent suspensionyesyesyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryesyesyes
short and long arm rear suspensionyesyesyes
short and long arm front suspensionyesyesyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$31,600
Starting MSRP
$29,280
Starting MSRP
$35,600
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.5 yr./ 60000 mi.5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.5 yr./ unlimited mi.5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 60000 mi.5 yr./ 60000 mi.5 yr./ 60000 mi.
