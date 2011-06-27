  1. Home
Used 2009 Ford Explorer Eddie Bauer Features & Specs

Overview
Starting MSRP
$32,925
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG17
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$32,925
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission6-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$32,925
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/21 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)337.5/472.5 mi.
Fuel tank capacity22.5 gal.
Combined MPG17
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$32,925
Torque315 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size4.6 l
Horsepower292 hp @ 5700 rpm
Turning circle36.8 ft.
Valves24
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeSingle overhead cam (sohc)
CylindersV8
Safety
Starting MSRP
$32,925
2 rear headrestsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
2 front headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$32,925
AM/FM stereoyes
80 watts stereo outputyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
6 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
USB connectionyes
mast antennayes
4 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$32,925
Air conditioningyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
simulated wood trim on center consoleyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
cargo area lightyes
leather steering wheelyes
simulated wood trim on doorsyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
speed-proportional power steeringyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
retained accessory poweryes
Rear floor matsyes
front door pocketsyes
front and rear reading lightsyes
12V rear power outlet(s)yes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$32,925
1 one-touch power windowsyes
digital keypad power door locksyes
Power mirrorsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$32,925
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$32,925
sport front seatsyes
heated passenger seatyes
Front leg room42.4 in.
10 -way power driver seatyes
leatheryes
Front head room39.8 in.
height adjustable driver seatyes
heated driver seatyes
Passenger seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room59.0 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front hip room55.4 in.
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$32,925
Rear head room38.7 in.
Rear hip Room55.5 in.
Rear leg room36.9 in.
Rear shoulder room58.9 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$32,925
Front track60.9 in.
Maximum cargo capacity85.8 cu.ft.
Curb weight4526 lbs.
Gross weight6026 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place45.1 cu.ft.
Angle of approach28.2 degrees
Maximum payload1500 lbs.
Angle of departure23.8 degrees
Length193.4 in.
Maximum towing capacity7285 lbs.
Ground clearance8.3 in.
Height72.8 in.
Wheel base113.7 in.
Width73.7 in.
Rear track61.8 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$32,925
Exterior Colors
  • Sport Blue Clearcoat Metallic
  • Sangria Red Clearcoat Metallic
  • Dark Copper Clearcoat Metallic
  • White Suede Clearcoat
  • Black Clearcoat
Interior Colors
  • Black/Camel, leather
  • Camel, leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$32,925
Alloy spare wheelyes
17 x 7.5 in. wheelsyes
All season tiresyes
fullsize non-matching spare tireyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
painted alloy wheelsyes
P245/65R17 tiresyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$32,925
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
short and long arm rear suspensionyes
short and long arm front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$32,925
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Research Similar Vehicles