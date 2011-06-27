  1. Home
Used 2008 Ford Explorer XLT Features & Specs

Overview
Starting MSRP
$30,125
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed automatic
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG15
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
on demand 4WDyes
automatic locking hubsyes
Transmission6-speed automatic
Center locking differentialyes
Drive typeFour wheel drive
electronic hi-lo gear selectionyes
mechanical center differentialyes
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)13/19 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)292.5/427.5 mi.
Fuel tank capacity22.5 gal.
Combined MPG15
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque300 lb-ft @ 3950 rpm
Base engine size4.6 l
Horsepower292 hp @ 5750 rpm
Turning circle36.8 ft.
Valves24
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeSingle overhead cam (sohc)
CylindersV8
Safety
2 rear headrestsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
2 front headrestsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
In-Car Entertainment
80 watts stereo outputyes
mast antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
4 total speakersyes
auxiliary audio inputyes
Comfort & Convenience
Air conditioningyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
cargo area lightyes
leather steering wheelyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
power steeringyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
retained accessory poweryes
Rear floor matsyes
front door pocketsyes
front and rear reading lightsyes
12V rear power outlet(s)yes
Power Feature
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Front head room39.8 in.
2 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
sport front seatsyes
Front shoulder room59.0 in.
Front leg room42.4 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
6 -way power driver seatyes
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front hip room55.4 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Rear head room38.7 in.
Rear hip Room55.5 in.
Rear leg room36.9 in.
Rear shoulder room59.0 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Measurements
Front track60.9 in.
Maximum cargo capacity85.8 cu.ft.
Curb weight4702 lbs.
Gross weight6222 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place45.1 cu.ft.
Angle of approach28.2 degrees
Maximum payload1520 lbs.
Angle of departure23.8 degrees
Length193.4 in.
Maximum towing capacity7130 lbs.
Ground clearance8.2 in.
Height72.8 in.
Wheel base113.7 in.
Width73.7 in.
Rear track61.8 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • White Suede Clearcoat
  • Black Clearcoat
  • Oxford White Clearcoat (Fleet)
  • Vapor Silver Clearcoat Metallic
  • Stone Green Clearcoat Metallic
  • Red Fire Clearcoat Metallic
  • Dark Blue Pearl Clearcoat Metallic
  • Orange Frost Clearcoat Metallic
  • Silver Birch Clearcoat Metallic
  • Colorado Red Clearcoat
Interior Colors
  • Black, leather
  • Camel, leather
  • Black, cloth
  • Camel, cloth
  • Black/Stone , leather
Tires & Wheels
Alloy spare wheelyes
P235/70R16 tiresyes
16 x 7.0 in. wheelsyes
All season tiresyes
fullsize non-matching spare tireyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
painted alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
short and long arm front suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 60000 mi.
