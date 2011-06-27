  1. Home
Used 2005 Ford Explorer Limited Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGas
$34,985
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG16
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$34,985
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission5-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$34,985
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)14/19 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)315.0/427.5 mi.
Fuel tank capacity22.5 gal.
Combined MPG16
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$34,985
Torque254 lb-ft @ 3700 rpm
Base engine size4.0 l
Horsepower210 hp @ 5100 rpm
Turning circle36.8 ft.
Valves12
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeSingle overhead cam (sohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$34,985
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
child seat anchorsyes
stability controlyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Rear center lap beltyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$34,985
adjustable speed sensitive volume controlyes
290 watts stereo outputyes
AM/FM stereoyes
mast antennayes
1 subwoofer(s)yes
7 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$34,985
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
overhead console with storageyes
cruise controlyes
cargo area lightyes
leather steering wheelyes
simulated wood trim on doorsyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
Climate controlyes
power steeringyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
retained accessory poweryes
Rear floor matsyes
front and rear reading lightsyes
12V rear power outlet(s)yes
simulated wood trim on dashyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$34,985
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$34,985
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$34,985
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
heated passenger seatyes
Front leg room42.4 in.
leatheryes
Front head room39.9 in.
8 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
heated driver seatyes
Passenger seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room59.1 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
Front hip room55 in.
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$34,985
Rear head room38.9 in.
Rear hip Room54.2 in.
Rear leg room35.9 in.
Rear shoulder room58.9 in.
rear ventilation ducts with fan controlyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Measurements
Front track60.9 in.
$34,985
Front track60.9 in.
Maximum cargo capacity86.2 cu.ft.
Curb weight4304 lbs.
Gross weight5740 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place48.6 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient.41 cd.
Angle of approach31 degrees
Maximum payload1416 lbs.
Angle of departure24.5 degrees
Length189.5 in.
Maximum towing capacity5760 lbs.
Ground clearance8.5 in.
Height71.4 in.
Wheel base113.8 in.
Width72.1 in.
Rear track61.3 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
$34,985
Exterior Colors
  • Silver Birch Clearcoat Metallic
  • Black Clearcoat
  • Red Fire Clearcoat Metallic
  • Pueblo Gold Clearcoat Metallic
  • Ivory Parchment Tri-Coat Clearcoat Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Medium Parchment
  • Midnight Grey
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$34,985
Alloy spare wheelyes
fullsize matching spare tireyes
chrome alloy wheelsyes
17 in. wheelsyes
All terrain tiresyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
P245/65R17 tiresyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$34,985
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
short and long arm rear suspensionyes
short and long arm front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$34,985
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
