Used 2005 Ford Explorer XLT Sport Features & Specs

More about the 2005 Explorer
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed automatic
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG14
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
on demand 4WDyes
automatic locking hubsyes
Drive typeFour wheel drive
Transmission5-speed automatic
electronic hi-lo gear selectionyes
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)13/17 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)292.5/382.5 mi.
Fuel tank capacity22.5 gal.
Combined MPG14
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque282 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size4.6 l
Horsepower239 hp @ 4000 rpm
Turning circle36.8 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeSingle overhead cam (sohc)
CylindersV8
Safety
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
child seat anchorsyes
stability controlyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Rear center lap beltyes
In-Car Entertainment
60 watts stereo outputyes
mast antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
4 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Air conditioningyes
overhead console with storageyes
cruise controlyes
cargo area lightyes
leather steering wheelyes
Cruise controls on steering wheelyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
power steeringyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
retained accessory poweryes
Rear floor matsyes
front and rear reading lightsyes
12V rear power outlet(s)yes
Power Feature
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Front head room39.9 in.
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Front shoulder room59.1 in.
Front leg room42.4 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
6 -way power driver seatyes
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front hip room55 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Rear head room38.9 in.
Rear hip Room54.2 in.
Rear leg room35.9 in.
Rear shoulder room58.9 in.
rear ventilation ducts with fan controlyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Measurements
Front track60.9 in.
Maximum cargo capacity86.2 cu.ft.
Curb weight4469 lbs.
Gross weight5880 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place48.6 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient.41 cd.
Angle of approach31 degrees
Maximum payload1411 lbs.
Angle of departure24.5 degrees
Length189.5 in.
Maximum towing capacity7000 lbs.
Ground clearance8.5 in.
Height71.4 in.
Wheel base113.8 in.
Width72.1 in.
Rear track61.3 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Dark Blue Pearl Clearcoat Metallic
  • Silver Birch Clearcoat Metallic
  • Oxford White Clearcoat
  • Black Clearcoat
  • Red Fire Clearcoat Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Graphite
  • Medium Parchment
Tires & Wheels
Alloy spare wheelyes
fullsize matching spare tireyes
17 in. wheelsyes
All terrain tiresyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
alloy wheelsyes
P245/65R17 tiresyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
short and long arm rear suspensionyes
short and long arm front suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
