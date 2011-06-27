Used 2004 Ford Explorer XLT Features & Specs
|Overview
Starting MSRP
$31,805
|Engine Type
|Flex-fuel (ffv)
|Transmission
|5-speed automatic
|Drive Type
|All wheel drive
|Cylinders
|V6
|Combined MPG
|16
|Total Seating
|5
|Basic Warranty
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$31,805
|automatic locking hubs
|yes
|Drive type
|All wheel drive
|hi-lo gear selection
|yes
|Transmission
|5-speed automatic
|Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$31,805
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|14/19 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|315.0/427.5 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|22.5 gal.
|Combined MPG
|16
|Fuel type
|Flex-fuel (unleaded/e85)
|Engine
Starting MSRP
$31,805
|Torque
|254 lb-ft @ 3700 rpm
|Base engine size
|4.0 l
|Horsepower
|210 hp @ 5100 rpm
|Turning circle
|36.8 ft.
|Valves
|12
|Base engine type
|Flex-fuel (ffv)
|Cam type
|Single overhead cam (sohc)
|Cylinders
|V6
|Safety
Starting MSRP
$31,805
|2 rear headrests
|yes
|electronic brakeforce distribution
|yes
|front seatbelt pretensioners
|yes
|4-wheel ABS
|yes
|Rear door child safety locks
|yes
|engine immobilizer
|yes
|front fog/driving lights
|yes
|front head airbags
|yes
|child seat anchors
|yes
|Rear height adjustable headrests
|yes
|remote anti-theft alarm system
|yes
|2 front headrests
|yes
|dusk sensing headlamps
|yes
|Front and rear solid disc brakes
|yes
|tire pressure monitoring
|yes
|Rear center lap belt
|yes
|In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$31,805
|80 watts stereo output
|yes
|mast antenna
|yes
|AM/FM stereo
|yes
|4 total speakers
|yes
|Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$31,805
|Air conditioning
|yes
|overhead console with storage
|yes
|cruise control
|yes
|cargo area light
|yes
|leather steering wheel
|yes
|Cruise controls on steering wheel
|yes
|tilt-adjustable steering wheel
|yes
|power steering
|yes
|Dual illuminating vanity mirrors
|yes
|front and rear cupholders
|yes
|electrochromatic inside rearview mirror
|yes
|front and rear door pockets
|yes
|retained accessory power
|yes
|Rear floor mats
|yes
|front and rear reading lights
|yes
|12V rear power outlet(s)
|yes
|Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$31,805
|1 one-touch power windows
|yes
|Power mirrors
|yes
|remote keyless power door locks
|yes
|Heated mirrors
|yes
|Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$31,805
|low fuel level warning
|yes
|clock
|yes
|compass
|yes
|external temperature display
|yes
|tachometer
|yes
|Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$31,805
|Front head room
|39.9 in.
|bucket front seats
|yes
|height adjustable driver seat
|yes
|Passenger seat with manual adjustable lumbar support
|yes
|Front shoulder room
|59.1 in.
|Front leg room
|42.4 in.
|6 -way power driver seat
|yes
|Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar support
|yes
|Front hip room
|55 in.
|cloth
|yes
|Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$31,805
|Rear head room
|38.9 in.
|Rear hip Room
|54.2 in.
|Rear leg room
|35.9 in.
|Rear shoulder room
|58.9 in.
|rear ventilation ducts with fan control
|yes
|Split-folding rear seatback
|yes
|Measurements
Starting MSRP
$31,805
|Front track
|60.9 in.
|Maximum cargo capacity
|81.7 cu.ft.
|Curb weight
|4463 lbs.
|Gross weight
|5880 lbs.
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|44.5 cu.ft.
|Drag Coefficient
|.41 cd.
|Angle of approach
|31 degrees
|Maximum payload
|1411 lbs.
|Angle of departure
|23.6 degrees
|Length
|189.5 in.
|Maximum towing capacity
|5380 lbs.
|Ground clearance
|8.5 in.
|Height
|71.4 in.
|Wheel base
|113.8 in.
|Width
|72.1 in.
|Rear track
|61.2 in.
|Colors
Starting MSRP
$31,805
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
|Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$31,805
|Steel spare wheel
|yes
|fullsize matching spare tire
|yes
|16 x 7 in. wheels
|yes
|P235/70R16 tires
|yes
|All season tires
|yes
|underbody mounted spare tire
|yes
|alloy wheels
|yes
|Suspension
Starting MSRP
$31,805
|double wishbone rear suspension
|yes
|four-wheel independent suspension
|yes
|short and long arm front suspension
|yes
|Warranty
Starting MSRP
$31,805
|Basic
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|Rust
|5 yr./ unlimited mi.
|Roadside
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
