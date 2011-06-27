Used 2004 Ford Explorer XLS Sport Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview
Starting MSRP
$30,240
Engine TypeFlex-fuel (ffv)
Transmission5-speed automatic
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG16
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
automatic locking hubsyes
Drive typeFour wheel drive
Transmission5-speed automatic
electronic hi-lo gear selectionyes
part time 4WDyes
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)14/19 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)315.0/427.5 mi.
Fuel tank capacity22.5 gal.
Combined MPG16
Fuel typeFlex-fuel (unleaded/e85)
Engine
Torque254 lb-ft @ 3700 rpm
Base engine size4.0 l
Horsepower210 hp @ 5100 rpm
Turning circle36.8 ft.
Valves12
Base engine typeFlex-fuel (ffv)
Cam typeSingle overhead cam (sohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
2 rear headrestsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
engine immobilizeryes
front head airbagsyes
child seat anchorsyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
2 front headrestsyes
Front and rear solid disc brakesyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
Rear center lap beltyes
In-Car Entertainment
80 watts stereo outputyes
mast antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
4 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Air conditioningyes
cruise controlyes
cargo area lightyes
Cruise controls on steering wheelyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
power steeringyes
front reading lightsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
retained accessory poweryes
Rear floor matsyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
12V rear power outlet(s)yes
Power Feature
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Front head room39.9 in.
bucket front seatsyes
Front shoulder room59.1 in.
Front leg room42.4 in.
Front hip room55 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Rear head room38.9 in.
Rear hip Room54.2 in.
Rear leg room35.9 in.
Rear shoulder room58.9 in.
rear ventilation ducts with fan controlyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Measurements
Front track60.9 in.
Maximum cargo capacity81.7 cu.ft.
Curb weight4469 lbs.
Gross weight5880 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place44.5 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient.41 cd.
Angle of approach31 degrees
Maximum payload1411 lbs.
Angle of departure23.6 degrees
Length189.5 in.
Maximum towing capacity5380 lbs.
Ground clearance8.5 in.
Height71.4 in.
Wheel base113.8 in.
Width72.1 in.
Rear track61.2 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Red Fire Clearcoat Metallic
  • Aspen Green Clearcoat Metallic
  • Mineral Grey Clearcoat Metallic
  • Dark Blue Pearl Clearcoat Metallic
  • Pueblo Gold Clearcoat Metallic
  • Black Clearcoat
  • Oxford White Clearcoat
  • Silver Birch Clearcoat Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Graphite
  • Medium Parchment
Tires & Wheels
Steel spare wheelyes
fullsize matching spare tireyes
16 x 7 in. wheelsyes
P235/70R16 tiresyes
All season tiresyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
double wishbone rear suspensionyes
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
short and long arm front suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
