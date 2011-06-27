  1. Home
Used 2003 Ford Explorer NBX Features & Specs

Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed automatic
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG15
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
automatic locking hubsyes
Drive typeFour wheel drive
Transmission5-speed automatic
electronic hi-lo gear selectionyes
part time 4WDyes
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)13/18 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)292.5/405.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity22.5 gal.
Combined MPG15
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Torque282 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size4.6 l
Horsepower239 hp @ 4750 rpm
Turning circle36.7 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeSingle overhead cam (sohc)
CylindersV8
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
child seat anchorsyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
Front and rear solid disc brakesyes
Rear center lap beltyes
80 watts stereo outputyes
mast antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
4 total speakersyes
Air conditioningyes
overhead console with storageyes
cruise controlyes
cargo area lightyes
leather steering wheelyes
Cruise controls on steering wheelyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
power steeringyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
retained accessory poweryes
front and rear reading lightsyes
Rear and cargo floor matsyes
12V rear power outlet(s)yes
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
tachometeryes
Front head room39.9 in.
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Passenger seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room59.1 in.
Front leg room43.9 in.
6 -way power driver seatyes
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front hip room55 in.
clothyes
Rear head room38.9 in.
Rear hip Room54.3 in.
Rear leg room37.2 in.
Rear shoulder room58.9 in.
rear ventilation ducts with fan controlyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Front track60.9 in.
Maximum cargo capacity88 cu.ft.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place46.6 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient.41 cd.
Angle of approach31 degrees
Angle of departure24.5 degrees
Length189.5 in.
Ground clearance8.5 in.
Height71.9 in.
Wheel base113.7 in.
Width72.1 in.
Rear track61.2 in.
Exterior Colors
  • Red Fire Clearcoat Metallic
  • Silver Birch Clearcoat Metallic
  • Zinc Yellow Clearcoat
  • Mineral Grey Clearcoat Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Midnight Grey
Alloy spare wheelyes
fullsize matching spare tireyes
17 in. wheelsyes
All terrain tiresyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
alloy wheelsyes
P245/65R17 tiresyes
double wishbone rear suspensionyes
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
short and long arm front suspensionyes
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
