Used 2002 Ford Explorer XLT Features & Specs

Overview
Starting MSRP
$30,500
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed automatic
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG15
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
automatic locking hubsyes
Drive typeFour wheel drive
hi-lo gear selectionyes
Transmission5-speed automatic
part time 4WDyes
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)13/18 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)292.5/405.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity22.5 gal.
Combined MPG15
Fuel typeFlex-fuel (unleaded/e85)
Engine
Torque254 lb-ft @ 3750 rpm
Base engine size4.0 l
Horsepower210 hp @ 5250 rpm
Turning circle36.7 ft.
Valves12
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeSingle overhead cam (sohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
2 rear headrestsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
child seat anchorsyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Rear center lap beltyes
In-Car Entertainment
60 watts stereo outputyes
mast antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
4 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Air conditioningyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
front, rear and 3rd row cupholdersyes
cargo area lightyes
leather steering wheelyes
Cruise controls on steering wheelyes
cargo netyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
power steeringyes
front reading lightsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
retained accessory poweryes
Rear floor matsyes
front door pocketsyes
12V rear power outlet(s)yes
Power Feature
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Front head room39.9 in.
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Passenger seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room59.1 in.
Front leg room43.9 in.
6 -way power driver seatyes
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front hip room55 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Rear head room38.9 in.
Rear hip Room54.3 in.
Rear leg room37.2 in.
Rear shoulder room58.9 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Measurements
Front track60.9 in.
Maximum cargo capacity88 cu.ft.
Curb weight4344 lbs.
Gross weight5845 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place46.6 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient.41 cd.
Angle of approach31.0 degrees
Maximum payload1501 lbs.
Angle of departure24.5 degrees
Length189.5 in.
Maximum towing capacity7000 lbs.
Ground clearance8.5 in.
Height71.9 in.
Wheel base113.7 in.
Width72.1 in.
Rear track61.2 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Aspen Green Clearcoat Metallic
  • True Blue Clearcoat Metallic
  • Oxford White
  • Silver Birch Clearcoat Metallic
  • Mineral Gray Clearcoat Metallic
  • Black Clearcoat
  • Toreador Red Clearcoat Metallic
  • Harvest Gold Clearcoat Metallic
  • Estate Green Clearcoat Metallic
  • Medium Wedgewood Blue Clearcoat Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Graphite
  • Medium Parchment
Tires & Wheels
Steel spare wheelyes
P235/70R S tiresyes
fullsize matching spare tireyes
16 x 7 in. wheelsyes
All season tiresyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
short and long arm rear suspensionyes
short and long arm front suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
