Used 2001 Ford Explorer Limited Features & Specs

More about the 2001 Explorer
Overview
Starting MSRP
$34,245
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed automatic
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG15
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
on demand 4WDyes
automatic locking hubsyes
Drive typeFour wheel drive
hi-lo gear selectionyes
Transmission5-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)13/18 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)273/378 mi.
Fuel tank capacity21 gal.
Combined MPG15
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque240 lb-ft @ 3250 rpm
Base engine size4.0 l
Horsepower210 hp @ 5250 rpm
Turning circle37.3 ft.
Valves12
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeSingle overhead cam (sohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
2 rear headrestsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
child seat anchorsyes
Rear center lap beltyes
Front disc / rear drum brakesyes
In-Car Entertainment
290 watts stereo outputyes
rear volume controlsyes
mast antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
Comfort & Convenience
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
overhead console with storageyes
cruise controlyes
front cupholdersyes
cargo area lightyes
leather steering wheelyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
Climate controlyes
power steeringyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
retained accessory poweryes
Rear floor matsyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
front door pocketsyes
front and rear reading lightsyes
leather and wood trim on doorsyes
Power Feature
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
bucket front seatsyes
heated passenger seatyes
Front leg room42.4 in.
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
leatheryes
Front head room39.9 in.
heated driver seatyes
Passenger seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room56.7 in.
6 -way power driver seatyes
6 -way power passenger seatyes
Front hip room51.9 in.
Rear Seats
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Rear head room39.3 in.
Rear hip Room51.9 in.
Rear leg room36.8 in.
Rear shoulder room56.8 in.
Measurements
Length190.7 in.
Maximum towing capacity5740 lbs.
Curb weight4045 lbs.
Gross weight5440 lbs.
Ground clearance6.7 in.
Height67.5 in.
Wheel base111.6 in.
Width70.2 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Deep Wedgewood Blue Clearcoat Metallic
  • Chestnut Clearcoat Metallic
  • Spruce Green Clearcoat Metallic
  • Black Clearcoat
  • White PS Clearcoat Metallic TC
Interior Colors
  • Dark Graphite
  • Medium Prairie Tan
Tires & Wheels
Alloy spare wheelyes
fullsize matching spare tireyes
P255/70R16 tiresyes
16 in. wheelsyes
All terrain tiresyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
front independent suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
