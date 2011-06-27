  1. Home
  2. Ford
  3. Ford Explorer
  4. Used 2001 Ford Explorer
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2001 Ford Explorer Eddie Bauer Features & Specs

More about the 2001 Explorer
Overview
Starting MSRP
$34,405
See Explorer Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG15
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$34,405
full time 4WDyes
viscous center differentialyes
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$34,405
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)13/18 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)273/378 mi.
Fuel tank capacity21 gal.
Combined MPG15
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$34,405
Torque288 lb-ft @ 3300 rpm
Base engine size5.0 l
Horsepower215 hp @ 4200 rpm
Turning circle37.3 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeOverhead valves (ohv)
CylindersV8
Safety
Starting MSRP
$34,405
2 rear headrestsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
child seat anchorsyes
Rear center lap beltyes
Front disc / rear drum brakesyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$34,405
290 watts stereo outputyes
rear volume controlsyes
mast antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$34,405
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
overhead console with storageyes
cruise controlyes
front cupholdersyes
cargo area lightyes
leather steering wheelyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
Climate controlyes
power steeringyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
retained accessory poweryes
Rear floor matsyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
front door pocketsyes
front and rear reading lightsyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$34,405
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$34,405
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$34,405
Front head room39.9 in.
bucket front seatsyes
Passenger seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room56.7 in.
Front leg room42.4 in.
6 -way power driver seatyes
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front hip room51.9 in.
leatheryes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$34,405
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Rear head room39.3 in.
Rear hip Room51.9 in.
Rear leg room36.8 in.
Rear shoulder room56.8 in.
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$34,405
Length190.7 in.
Maximum towing capacity6620 lbs.
Curb weight4250 lbs.
Gross weight5640 lbs.
Ground clearance6.7 in.
Height67.5 in.
Wheel base111.6 in.
Width70.2 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$34,405
Exterior Colors
  • Tropic Green Clearcoat Metallic
  • Toreador Red Clearcoat Metallic
  • Spruce Green Clearcoat Metallic
  • Oxford White Clearcoat
  • Medium Wedgewood Blue Clearcoat Metallic
  • Deep Wedgewood Blue Clearcoat Metallic
  • Chestnut Clearcoat Metallic
  • Black Clearcoat
Interior Colors
  • Medium Prairie Tan
  • Dark Graphite
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$34,405
Alloy spare wheelyes
fullsize matching spare tireyes
P255/70R16 tiresyes
16 in. wheelsyes
All terrain tiresyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$34,405
front independent suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$34,405
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
See Explorer Inventory

Related Used 2001 Ford Explorer Eddie Bauer info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles