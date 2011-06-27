Used 2001 Ford Explorer Features & Specs
|Overview
See Explorer Inventory
Starting MSRP
$29,975
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Gas
|Transmission
|5-speed automatic
|5-speed automatic
|Drive Type
|Four wheel drive
|Rear wheel drive
|Cylinders
|V6
|V6
|Combined MPG
|15
|17
|Total Seating
|5
|5
|Basic Warranty
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$29,975
|on demand 4WD
|yes
|no
|automatic locking hubs
|yes
|no
|Drive type
|Four wheel drive
|Rear wheel drive
|hi-lo gear selection
|yes
|no
|Transmission
|5-speed automatic
|5-speed automatic
|Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$29,975
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|13/18 mpg
|15/20 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|273/378 mi.
|315/420 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|21 gal.
|21 gal.
|Combined MPG
|15
|17
|Fuel type
|Regular unleaded
|Regular unleaded
|Engine
Starting MSRP
$29,975
|Torque
|240 lb-ft @ 3250 rpm
|240 lb-ft @ 3250 rpm
|Base engine size
|4.0 l
|4.0 l
|Horsepower
|210 hp @ 5250 rpm
|210 hp @ 5250 rpm
|Turning circle
|37.3 ft.
|37.3 ft.
|Valves
|12
|12
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Gas
|Cam type
|Single overhead cam (sohc)
|Single overhead cam (sohc)
|Cylinders
|V6
|V6
|Safety
Starting MSRP
$29,975
|2 rear headrests
|yes
|yes
|electronic brakeforce distribution
|yes
|yes
|4-wheel ABS
|yes
|yes
|Rear door child safety locks
|yes
|yes
|engine immobilizer
|yes
|yes
|front fog/driving lights
|yes
|yes
|child seat anchors
|yes
|yes
|Rear center lap belt
|yes
|yes
|Front disc / rear drum brakes
|yes
|yes
|In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$29,975
|24 watts stereo output
|yes
|yes
|rear volume controls
|yes
|yes
|mast antenna
|yes
|yes
|AM/FM stereo
|yes
|yes
|4 total speakers
|yes
|yes
|Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$29,975
|Air conditioning
|yes
|yes
|overhead console with storage
|yes
|yes
|cruise control
|yes
|yes
|front cupholders
|yes
|yes
|cargo area light
|yes
|yes
|leather steering wheel
|yes
|yes
|Cruise controls on steering wheel
|yes
|yes
|tilt-adjustable steering wheel
|yes
|yes
|power steering
|yes
|yes
|Dual illuminating vanity mirrors
|yes
|yes
|retained accessory power
|yes
|yes
|Rear floor mats
|yes
|yes
|front door pockets
|yes
|yes
|front and rear reading lights
|yes
|yes
|Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$29,975
|1 one-touch power windows
|yes
|yes
|Power mirrors
|yes
|yes
|remote keyless power door locks
|yes
|yes
|Heated mirrors
|yes
|yes
|Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$29,975
|clock
|yes
|yes
|compass
|yes
|yes
|external temperature display
|yes
|yes
|tachometer
|yes
|yes
|Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$29,975
|Front head room
|39.9 in.
|39.9 in.
|bucket front seats
|yes
|yes
|Passenger seat with manual adjustable lumbar support
|yes
|yes
|Front shoulder room
|56.7 in.
|56.7 in.
|Front leg room
|42.4 in.
|42.4 in.
|6 -way power driver seat
|yes
|yes
|Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar support
|yes
|yes
|Front hip room
|51.9 in.
|51.9 in.
|cloth
|yes
|yes
|Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$29,975
|Split-folding rear seatback
|yes
|yes
|Rear head room
|39.3 in.
|39.3 in.
|Rear hip Room
|51.9 in.
|51.9 in.
|Rear leg room
|36.8 in.
|36.8 in.
|Rear shoulder room
|56.8 in.
|56.8 in.
|Measurements
Starting MSRP
$29,975
|Length
|190.7 in.
|190.7 in.
|Maximum towing capacity
|5740 lbs.
|6820 lbs.
|Curb weight
|4045 lbs.
|3845 lbs.
|Gross weight
|5440 lbs.
|5380 lbs.
|Ground clearance
|6.7 in.
|6.7 in.
|Height
|67.5 in.
|67.7 in.
|Wheel base
|111.6 in.
|111.6 in.
|Width
|70.2 in.
|70.2 in.
|Colors
Starting MSRP
$29,975
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
|Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$29,975
|Steel spare wheel
|yes
|yes
|fullsize matching spare tire
|yes
|yes
|15 in. wheels
|yes
|yes
|All terrain tires
|yes
|yes
|underbody mounted spare tire
|yes
|yes
|P235/75R S tires
|yes
|yes
|alloy wheels
|yes
|yes
Sponsored cars related to the Explorer
|Suspension
Starting MSRP
$29,975
|front independent suspension
|yes
|yes
|Warranty
Starting MSRP
$29,975
|Basic
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|Rust
|5 yr./ unlimited mi.
|5 yr./ unlimited mi.
|Roadside
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
