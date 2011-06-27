  1. Home
Used 2001 Ford Explorer Features & Specs

More about the 2001 Explorer
Overview
Starting MSRP
$29,975
Starting MSRP
$28,010
Engine TypeGasGas
Transmission5-speed automatic5-speed automatic
Drive TypeFour wheel driveRear wheel drive
CylindersV6V6
Combined MPG1517
Total Seating55
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
on demand 4WDyesno
automatic locking hubsyesno
Drive typeFour wheel driveRear wheel drive
hi-lo gear selectionyesno
Transmission5-speed automatic5-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)13/18 mpg15/20 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)273/378 mi.315/420 mi.
Fuel tank capacity21 gal.21 gal.
Combined MPG1517
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque240 lb-ft @ 3250 rpm240 lb-ft @ 3250 rpm
Base engine size4.0 l4.0 l
Horsepower210 hp @ 5250 rpm210 hp @ 5250 rpm
Turning circle37.3 ft.37.3 ft.
Valves1212
Base engine typeGasGas
Cam typeSingle overhead cam (sohc)Single overhead cam (sohc)
CylindersV6V6
Safety
2 rear headrestsyesyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyesyes
4-wheel ABSyesyes
Rear door child safety locksyesyes
engine immobilizeryesyes
front fog/driving lightsyesyes
child seat anchorsyesyes
Rear center lap beltyesyes
Front disc / rear drum brakesyesyes
In-Car Entertainment
24 watts stereo outputyesyes
rear volume controlsyesyes
mast antennayesyes
AM/FM stereoyesyes
4 total speakersyesyes
Comfort & Convenience
Air conditioningyesyes
overhead console with storageyesyes
cruise controlyesyes
front cupholdersyesyes
cargo area lightyesyes
leather steering wheelyesyes
Cruise controls on steering wheelyesyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyesyes
power steeringyesyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyesyes
retained accessory poweryesyes
Rear floor matsyesyes
front door pocketsyesyes
front and rear reading lightsyesyes
Power Feature
1 one-touch power windowsyesyes
Power mirrorsyesyes
remote keyless power door locksyesyes
Heated mirrorsyesyes
Instrumentation
clockyesyes
compassyesyes
external temperature displayyesyes
tachometeryesyes
Front Seats
Front head room39.9 in.39.9 in.
bucket front seatsyesyes
Passenger seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyesyes
Front shoulder room56.7 in.56.7 in.
Front leg room42.4 in.42.4 in.
6 -way power driver seatyesyes
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyesyes
Front hip room51.9 in.51.9 in.
clothyesyes
Rear Seats
Split-folding rear seatbackyesyes
Rear head room39.3 in.39.3 in.
Rear hip Room51.9 in.51.9 in.
Rear leg room36.8 in.36.8 in.
Rear shoulder room56.8 in.56.8 in.
Measurements
Length190.7 in.190.7 in.
Maximum towing capacity5740 lbs.6820 lbs.
Curb weight4045 lbs.3845 lbs.
Gross weight5440 lbs.5380 lbs.
Ground clearance6.7 in.6.7 in.
Height67.5 in.67.7 in.
Wheel base111.6 in.111.6 in.
Width70.2 in.70.2 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Tropic Green Clearcoat Metallic
  • Toreador Red Clearcoat Metallic
  • Spruce Green Clearcoat Metallic
  • Oxford White Clearcoat
  • Medium Wedgewood Blue Clearcoat Metallic
  • Medium Platinum Clearcoat Metallic
  • Deep Wedgewood Blue Clearcoat Metallic
  • Chestnut Clearcoat Metallic
  • Black Clearcoat
  • Harvest Gold Clearcoat
  • Tropic Green Clearcoat Metallic
  • Toreador Red Clearcoat Metallic
  • Spruce Green Clearcoat Metallic
  • Oxford White Clearcoat
  • Medium Wedgewood Blue Clearcoat Metallic
  • Medium Platinum Clearcoat Metallic
  • Deep Wedgewood Blue Clearcoat Metallic
  • Chestnut Clearcoat Metallic
  • Black Clearcoat
  • Harvest Gold Clearcoat
Interior Colors
  • Medium Graphite
  • Medium Prairie Tan
  • Dark Graphite
  • Medium Prairie Tan
  • Medium Graphite
  • Dark Graphite
Tires & Wheels
Steel spare wheelyesyes
fullsize matching spare tireyesyes
15 in. wheelsyesyes
All terrain tiresyesyes
underbody mounted spare tireyesyes
P235/75R S tiresyesyes
alloy wheelsyesyes
Suspension
front independent suspensionyesyes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.
