  1. Home
  2. Ford
  3. Ford Explorer
  4. Used 2000 Ford Explorer
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2000 Ford Explorer Limited Features & Specs

More about the 2000 Explorer
Overview
See Explorer Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG16
Drivetrain
Drive typeFour wheel drive
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)14/19 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)294.0/399.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity21.0 gal.
Combined MPG16
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque240 lb-ft @ 3250 rpm
Base engine size4.0 l
Horsepower210 hp @ 5250 rpm
Turning circle37.3 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersV6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsOptional
Front Seats
Front head room39.9 in.
Front leg room42.4 in.
Front hip room51.9 in.
Front shoulder room56.7 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room39.3 in.
Rear hip Room51.9 in.
Rear leg room36.8 in.
Rear shoulder room56.8 in.
Measurements
Maximum cargo capacity80 cu.ft.
Length190.7 in.
Curb weight3875 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place41.4 cu.ft.
Height67.5 in.
Maximum payload750.0 lbs.
Wheel base111.6 in.
Width70.2 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Black Clearcoat
  • Spruce Green Clearcoat Metallic
  • White Pearl Tricoat Clearcoat Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Medium Prairie Tan
  • Dark Graphite
See Explorer Inventory

Related Used 2000 Ford Explorer Limited info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles