  1. Home
  2. Ford
  3. Ford Explorer
  4. Used 2000 Ford Explorer
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2000 Ford Explorer Features & Specs

More about the 2000 Explorer
Overview
See Explorer Inventory
See Explorer Inventory
See Explorer Inventory
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission5-speed manual5-speed manual5-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel driveRear wheel driveFour wheel drive
CylindersV6V6V6
Combined MPG181816
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel driveRear wheel driveFour wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual5-speed manual5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)16/21 mpg16/21 mpg15/19 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)280.0/367.5 mi.336.0/441.0 mi.262.5/332.5 mi.
Fuel tank capacity17.5 gal.21.0 gal.17.5 gal.
Combined MPG181816
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque225 lb-ft @ 2750 rpm225 lb-ft @ 2750 rpm225 lb-ft @ 2750 rpm
Base engine size4.0 l4.0 l4.0 l
Horsepower160 hp @ 4200 rpm160 hp @ 4200 rpm160 hp @ 4200 rpm
Turning circle34.7 ft.37.3 ft.34.7 ft.
Base engine typeGasGasGas
CylindersV6V6V6
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsOptionalOptionalOptional
Front Seats
Front head room39.9 in.39.9 in.39.9 in.
Front leg room42.4 in.42.4 in.42.4 in.
Front hip room51.9 in.51.9 in.51.9 in.
Front shoulder room56.7 in.56.7 in.56.7 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room39.3 in.39.3 in.39.3 in.
Rear hip Room43.6 in.51.9 in.43.6 in.
Rear leg room34.5 in.36.8 in.34.5 in.
Rear shoulder room58.0 in.56.8 in.58.0 in.
Measurements
Maximum cargo capacity70 cu.ft.80 cu.ft.70 cu.ft.
Length180.8 in.190.7 in.180.8 in.
Curb weight3650 lbs.3875 lbs.3650 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place35.6 cu.ft.41.4 cu.ft.35.6 cu.ft.
Height67.1 in.67.7 in.67.0 in.
Maximum payload600.0 lbs.750.0 lbs.600.0 lbs.
Wheel base101.7 in.111.6 in.101.7 in.
Width70.2 in.70.2 in.70.2 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Deep Wedgewood Blue Clear Coat Metallic
  • Black Clearcoat
  • Medium Wedgewood Blue Clearcoat Metallic
  • Toreador Red Clearcoat Metallic
  • Oxford White Clearcoat
  • Tropic Green Clearcoat Metallic
  • Harvest Gold Clearcoat Metallic
  • Black Clearcoat
  • Deep Wedgewood Blue Clear Coat Metallic
  • Harvest Gold Clearcoat Metallic
  • Oxford White Clearcoat
  • Toreador Red Clearcoat Metallic
  • Tropic Green Clearcoat Metallic
  • Medium Wedgewood Blue Clearcoat Metallic
  • Tropic Green Clearcoat Metallic
  • Toreador Red Clearcoat Metallic
  • Medium Wedgewood Blue Clearcoat Metallic
  • Black Clearcoat
  • Deep Wedgewood Blue Clear Coat Metallic
  • Harvest Gold Clearcoat Metallic
  • Oxford White Clearcoat
Interior Colors
  • Medium Graphite
  • Dark Graphite
  • Medium Prairie Tan
  • Medium Graphite
  • Dark Graphite
  • Medium Prairie Tan
  • Dark Graphite
  • Medium Graphite
  • Medium Prairie Tan
See Explorer InventorySee Explorer InventorySee Explorer Inventory

Related Used 2000 Ford Explorer info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles