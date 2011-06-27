Used 2000 Ford Explorer Features & Specs
|Overview
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Gas
|Gas
|Transmission
|5-speed manual
|5-speed manual
|5-speed manual
|Drive Type
|Rear wheel drive
|Rear wheel drive
|Four wheel drive
|Cylinders
|V6
|V6
|V6
|Combined MPG
|18
|18
|16
|Drivetrain
|Drive type
|Rear wheel drive
|Rear wheel drive
|Four wheel drive
|Transmission
|5-speed manual
|5-speed manual
|5-speed manual
|Fuel & MPG
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|16/21 mpg
|16/21 mpg
|15/19 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|280.0/367.5 mi.
|336.0/441.0 mi.
|262.5/332.5 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|17.5 gal.
|21.0 gal.
|17.5 gal.
|Combined MPG
|18
|18
|16
|Fuel type
|Regular unleaded
|Regular unleaded
|Regular unleaded
|Engine
|Torque
|225 lb-ft @ 2750 rpm
|225 lb-ft @ 2750 rpm
|225 lb-ft @ 2750 rpm
|Base engine size
|4.0 l
|4.0 l
|4.0 l
|Horsepower
|160 hp @ 4200 rpm
|160 hp @ 4200 rpm
|160 hp @ 4200 rpm
|Turning circle
|34.7 ft.
|37.3 ft.
|34.7 ft.
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Gas
|Gas
|Cylinders
|V6
|V6
|V6
|Safety
|head airbags
|Not available
|Not available
|Not available
|side-mounted airbags
|Optional
|Optional
|Optional
|Front Seats
|Front head room
|39.9 in.
|39.9 in.
|39.9 in.
|Front leg room
|42.4 in.
|42.4 in.
|42.4 in.
|Front hip room
|51.9 in.
|51.9 in.
|51.9 in.
|Front shoulder room
|56.7 in.
|56.7 in.
|56.7 in.
|Rear Seats
|Rear head room
|39.3 in.
|39.3 in.
|39.3 in.
|Rear hip Room
|43.6 in.
|51.9 in.
|43.6 in.
|Rear leg room
|34.5 in.
|36.8 in.
|34.5 in.
|Rear shoulder room
|58.0 in.
|56.8 in.
|58.0 in.
|Measurements
|Maximum cargo capacity
|70 cu.ft.
|80 cu.ft.
|70 cu.ft.
|Length
|180.8 in.
|190.7 in.
|180.8 in.
|Curb weight
|3650 lbs.
|3875 lbs.
|3650 lbs.
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|35.6 cu.ft.
|41.4 cu.ft.
|35.6 cu.ft.
|Height
|67.1 in.
|67.7 in.
|67.0 in.
|Maximum payload
|600.0 lbs.
|750.0 lbs.
|600.0 lbs.
|Wheel base
|101.7 in.
|111.6 in.
|101.7 in.
|Width
|70.2 in.
|70.2 in.
|70.2 in.
|Colors
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
Sponsored cars related to the Explorer
Related Used 2000 Ford Explorer info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Hyundai Veloster 2013
- Used Ram 2500 2006
- Used Mercedes-Benz E-Class 2004
- Used GMC Canyon 2018
- Used Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class 2018
- Used Chevrolet Bolt EV 2017
- Used Cadillac CTS-V 2017
- Used Toyota Tundra 2006
- Used Ford F-150 1998
- Used Dodge Charger 2013
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Lexus RC F 2019
- Ram 2500 2019
- 2020 Fusion Plug-In Hybrid
- Chevrolet Sonic 2019
- MINI Countryman 2019
- 2019 F-350 Super Duty
- 2021 Nissan LEAF News
- 2020 BMW 7 Series
- 2019 XJ
- 2019 Subaru WRX
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
- Best Coupes
- Best Wagons
Other models to consider
- 2020 Ford F-250 Super Duty
- 2020 Ford Shelby GT500
- Ford Transit Passenger Van 2020
- 2019 Taurus
- 2020 Ranger
- 2019 Ford EcoSport
- Ford F-250 Super Duty 2019
- Ford F-450 Super Duty 2020
- 2019 Mustang
- 2020 Edge