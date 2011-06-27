  1. Home
Used 1999 Ford Explorer Sport Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG18
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)16/21 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)280.0/367.5 mi.
Fuel tank capacity17.5 gal.
Combined MPG18
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque225 lb-ft @ 2750 rpm
Base engine size4.0 l
Horsepower160 hp @ 4200 rpm
Turning circle34.7 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersV6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsOptional
Front Seats
Front head room39.9 in.
Front leg room42.4 in.
Front hip room51.9 in.
Front shoulder room56.7 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room39.3 in.
Rear hip Room43.6 in.
Rear leg room34.5 in.
Rear shoulder room58.0 in.
Measurements
Maximum cargo capacity69 cu.ft.
Length180.8 in.
Curb weight3675 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place32.6 cu.ft.
Height67.1 in.
Maximum payload750.0 lbs.
Wheel base101.7 in.
Width70.2 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Bright Red Clearcoat
  • Tropic Green Clearcoat Metallic
  • Medium Wedgewood Blue Clearcoat Metallic
  • Black Clearcoat
  • Autumn Orange Clearcoat Metallic
  • Oxford White Clearcoat
Interior Colors
  • Medium Prairie Tan
  • Medium Graphite
  • Dark Graphite
