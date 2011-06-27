  1. Home
Used 1999 Ford Explorer XL Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG16
Drivetrain
Drive typeFour wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)14/19 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)294.0/399.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity21.0 gal.
Combined MPG16
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque225 lb-ft @ 2750 rpm
Base engine size4.0 l
Horsepower160 hp @ 4200 rpm
Turning circle37.3 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersV6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsOptional
Front Seats
Front head room39.9 in.
Front leg room42.4 in.
Front hip room51.9 in.
Front shoulder room56.7 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room39.3 in.
Rear hip Room51.9 in.
Rear leg room36.8 in.
Rear shoulder room56.8 in.
Measurements
Maximum cargo capacity81 cu.ft.
Length190.7 in.
Curb weight4128 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place42.6 cu.ft.
Height67.5 in.
Maximum payload900.0 lbs.
Wheel base111.6 in.
Width70.2 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Bright Red Clearcoat
  • Oxford White Clearcoat
  • Autumn Orange Clearcoat Metallic
  • Black Clearcoat
  • Tropic Green Clearcoat Metallic
  • Deep Wedgewood Blue Clearcoat Metallic
  • Harvest Gold Clearcoat Metallic
  • Toreador Red Clearcoat Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Medium Prairie Tan
  • Medium Graphite
