Used 1999 Ford Explorer Features & Specs

More about the 1999 Explorer
Overview
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission5-speed manualno5-speed manual
Drive TypeFour wheel driveRear wheel driveFour wheel drive
CylindersV6V6V6
Combined MPG161616
Drivetrain
Drive typeFour wheel driveRear wheel driveFour wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manualno5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)14/19 mpg14/19 mpg14/19 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)245.0/332.5 mi.294.0/399.0 mi.294.0/399.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity17.5 gal.21.0 gal.21.0 gal.
Combined MPG161616
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque225 lb-ft @ 2750 rpm225 lb-ft @ 2750 rpm225 lb-ft @ 2750 rpm
Base engine size4.0 l4.0 l4.0 l
Horsepower160 hp @ 4200 rpm160 hp @ 4200 rpm160 hp @ 4200 rpm
Turning circle34.7 ft.37.3 ft.37.3 ft.
Base engine typeGasGasGas
CylindersV6V6V6
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsOptionalOptionalOptional
Front Seats
Front head room39.9 in.39.9 in.39.9 in.
Front leg room42.4 in.42.4 in.42.4 in.
Front hip room51.9 in.51.9 in.51.9 in.
Front shoulder room56.7 in.56.7 in.56.7 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room39.3 in.39.3 in.39.3 in.
Rear hip Room43.6 in.51.9 in.51.9 in.
Rear leg room34.5 in.36.8 in.36.8 in.
Rear shoulder room58.0 in.56.8 in.56.8 in.
Measurements
Maximum cargo capacity69 cu.ft.81 cu.ft.81 cu.ft.
Length180.8 in.190.7 in.190.7 in.
Curb weight3898 lbs.3891 lbs.4128 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place32.6 cu.ft.42.6 cu.ft.42.6 cu.ft.
Height67.0 in.67.7 in.67.5 in.
Maximum payload750.0 lbs.900.0 lbs.900.0 lbs.
Wheel base101.7 in.111.6 in.111.6 in.
Width70.2 in.70.2 in.70.2 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Oxford White Clearcoat
  • Black Clearcoat
  • Tropic Green Clearcoat Metallic
  • Bright Red Clearcoat
  • Autumn Orange Clearcoat Metallic
  • Medium Wedgewood Blue Clearcoat Metallic
  • Medium Platinum Clearcoat Metallic
  • Tropic Green Clearcoat Metallic
  • Deep Wedgewood Blue Clearcoat Metallic
  • Bright Red Clearcoat
  • Harvest Gold Clearcoat Metallic
  • Chestnut Clearcoat Metallic
  • Black Clearcoat Metallic
  • Oxford White Clearcoat
  • Black Clearcoat
  • Oxford White Clearcoat Metallic
  • Medium Wedgewood Blue Clearcoat Metallic
  • Toreador Red Clearcoat Metallic
  • Bright Red Clearcoat
  • Oxford White Clearcoat
  • Autumn Orange Clearcoat Metallic
  • Black Clearcoat
  • Tropic Green Clearcoat Metallic
  • Deep Wedgewood Blue Clearcoat Metallic
  • Harvest Gold Clearcoat Metallic
  • Toreador Red Clearcoat Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Medium Graphite
  • Dark Graphite
  • Medium Prairie Tan
  • Medium Graphite
  • Dark Graphite
  • Medium Prairie Tan
  • Medium Prairie Tan
  • Medium Graphite
Research Similar Vehicles