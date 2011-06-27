Used 1998 Ford Explorer Sport Features & Specs
|Overview
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Transmission
|5-speed manual
|Drive Type
|Four wheel drive
|Cylinders
|V6
|Combined MPG
|16
|Drivetrain
|Fuel & MPG
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|14/18 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|245.0/315.0 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|17.5 gal.
|Fuel type
|Regular unleaded
|Engine
|Torque
|225 lb-ft @ 2800 rpm
|Base engine size
|4.0 l
|Horsepower
|160 hp @ 4200 rpm
|Turning circle
|34.7 ft.
|Safety
|head airbags
|Not available
|side-mounted airbags
|Not available
|Front Seats
|Front head room
|39.9 in.
|Front leg room
|42.4 in.
|Front hip room
|51.9 in.
|Front shoulder room
|56.7 in.
|Rear Seats
|Rear head room
|39.1 in.
|Rear hip Room
|43.6 in.
|Rear leg room
|34.5 in.
|Rear shoulder room
|57.9 in.
|Measurements
|Maximum cargo capacity
|70 cu.ft.
|Length
|179.6 in.
|Curb weight
|3919 lbs.
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|34.4 cu.ft.
|Height
|67.0 in.
|Wheel base
|101.7 in.
|Width
|70.2 in.
