Used 1997 Ford Explorer Limited Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed automatic
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG15
Drivetrain
Drive typeFour wheel drive
Transmission5-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)14/18 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)294.0/378.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity21.0 gal.
Combined MPG15
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque245 lb-ft @ 3000 rpm
Base engine typeGas
Base engine size4.0 l
Horsepower205 hp @ 5250 rpm
CylindersV6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room39.8 in.
Front leg room42.4 in.
Front hip room51.9 in.
Front shoulder room57.1 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room39.3 in.
Rear hip Room51.7 in.
Rear leg room37.7 in.
Rear shoulder room56.0 in.
Measurements
Maximum cargo capacity81 cu.ft.
Length188.5 in.
Curb weight4166 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place42.6 cu.ft.
Height66.8 in.
Maximum payload900.0 lbs.
Wheel base111.5 in.
Width70.2 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Deep Jewel Green Pearl Metallic
  • Portofino Blue Metallic
  • Ivory Metallic
  • Dark Lapis Metallic
  • Light Prairie Tan
  • Torreador Red Metallic
  • Brit Sapphire Pearl Metallic
  • Evergreen Frost Pearl Metallic
  • Cayman Pearl Metallic
  • Deep Iris Pearl Metallic
  • Light Willow Metallic
  • Oxford White
  • Medium Graphite Metallic
  • Medium Willow Pearl Metallic
  • Desert Violet Metallic Pearl
