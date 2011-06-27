  1. Home
Used 1997 Ford Explorer XL Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG18
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)16/22 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)280.0/385.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity17.5 gal.
Combined MPG18
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque225 lb-ft @ 2800 rpm
Base engine size4.0 l
Horsepower160 hp @ 4200 rpm
Turning circle34.6 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersV6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room39.8 in.
Front leg room42.4 in.
Front hip room52.4 in.
Front shoulder room55.7 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room39.1 in.
Rear hip Room43.6 in.
Rear leg room36.5 in.
Rear shoulder room57.9 in.
Measurements
Maximum cargo capacity69 cu.ft.
Length178.6 in.
Curb weight3707 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place32.6 cu.ft.
Height66.9 in.
Maximum payload750.0 lbs.
Wheel base101.7 in.
Width70.2 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Brit Sapphire Pearl Metallic
  • Light Prairie Tan
  • Torreador Red Metallic
  • Cayman Pearl Metallic
  • Light Willow Metallic
  • Oxford White
  • Deep Jewel Green Pearl Metallic
  • Portofino Blue Metallic
  • Medium Graphite Metallic
  • Deep Iris Pearl Metallic
  • Dark Lapis Metallic
  • Medium Willow Pearl Metallic
  • Ivory Metallic
  • Desert Violet Metallic Pearl
  • Evergreen Frost Pearl Metallic
