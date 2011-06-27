  1. Home
Used 1996 Ford Explorer Features & Specs

More about the 1996 Explorer
Overview
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission4-speed automatic4-speed automatic5-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel driveFour wheel driveRear wheel drive
CylindersV6V6V6
Combined MPG161518
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel driveFour wheel driveRear wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic4-speed automatic5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)14/20 mpg13/19 mpg16/21 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)294.0/420.0 mi.273.0/399.0 mi.336.0/441.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity21.0 gal.21.0 gal.21.0 gal.
Combined MPG161518
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque225 lb-ft @ 2800 rpm225 lb-ft @ 2800 rpm225 lb-ft @ 2800 rpm
Base engine size4.0 l4.0 l4.0 l
Horsepower160 hp @ 4200 rpm160 hp @ 4200 rpm160 hp @ 4800 rpm
Turning circle37.3 ft.37.3 ft.37.3 ft.
Base engine typeGasGasGas
CylindersV6V6V6
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
Front Seats
Front head room39.8 in.39.8 in.39.8 in.
Front leg room42.4 in.42.4 in.42.4 in.
Front hip room51.9 in.51.9 in.51.9 in.
Front shoulder room57.1 in.57.1 in.57.1 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room39.3 in.39.3 in.39.3 in.
Rear hip Room51.7 in.51.7 in.51.7 in.
Rear leg room37.7 in.37.7 in.37.7 in.
Rear shoulder room56.0 in.56.0 in.56.0 in.
Measurements
Maximum cargo capacity82 cu.ft.82 cu.ft.82 cu.ft.
Length188.5 in.188.5 in.188.5 in.
Curb weight3915 lbs.4150 lbs.3915 lbs.
Height66.8 in.66.8 in.66.8 in.
Wheel base111.5 in.111.5 in.111.5 in.
Width70.2 in.70.2 in.70.2 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Oxford White Clearcoat
  • Iris Frost Clearcoat Metallic
  • Electric Red Clearcoat Metallic
  • Dark Blue Clearcoat Metallic
  • Medium Willow Green Clearcoat Metallic
  • Deep Emerald Green Clearcoat Metallic
  • Black Clearcoat
  • Evergreen Frost Clearcoat Metallic
  • Ivory Pearlescent Clearcoat Metallic
  • Black Clearcoat
  • Iris Frost Clearcoat Metallic
  • Charcoal Gray Clearcoat Metallic
  • Dark Blue Clearcoat Metallic
  • Medium Willow Green Clearcoat Metallic
  • Deep Emerald Green Clearcoat Metallic
  • Black Clearcoat
  • Brilliant Blue Clearcoat Metallic
  • Oxford White Clearcoat
  • Electric Red Clearcoat Metallic
  • Light Willow Green Clearcoat Metallic
  • Mocha Frost Clearcoat Metallic
