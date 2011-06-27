  1. Home
Used 1995 Ford Explorer Eddie Bauer Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG16
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)14/19 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)294.0/399.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity21.0 gal.
Combined MPG16
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque225 lb-ft @ 2800 rpm
Base engine typeGas
Base engine size4.0 l
Horsepower160 hp @ 4400 rpm
CylindersV6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room39.8 in.
Front leg room42.4 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room39.3 in.
Rear leg room37.7 in.
Measurements
Maximum cargo capacity82 cu.ft.
Length188.5 in.
Maximum towing capacity5000 lbs.
Curb weight4189 lbs.
Height67.0 in.
Maximum payload900.0 lbs.
Wheel base111.5 in.
Width70.2 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Deep Jewel Green Pearl Metallic
  • Pumice Solid
  • Medium Berry Pearl Metallic
  • Brite Sapphire Pearl Metallic
  • Dark Lapis Metallic
  • Vermillion
  • Oxford White
  • Venetian Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Electric Currant Red Pearl Metallic
  • Silver Metallic
  • Deep Iris Pearl Metallic
  • Mocha Frost Pearl Metallic
  • Medium Willow Pearl Metallic
  • Medium Graphite Metallic
  • Medium Lapis Metallic
  • Light Willow Metallic
  • Black
