  1. Home
  2. Ford
  3. Ford Explorer
  4. Used 1995 Ford Explorer
  5. Features & Specs

Used 1995 Ford Explorer XLT Features & Specs

More about the 1995 Explorer
Overview
See Explorer Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG17
Drivetrain
Drive typeFour wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/20 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)315.0/420.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity21.0 gal.
Combined MPG17
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque225 lb-ft @ 2800 rpm
Base engine typeGas
Base engine size4.0 l
Horsepower160 hp @ 4400 rpm
CylindersV6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room39.8 in.
Front leg room42.4 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room39.3 in.
Rear leg room37.7 in.
Measurements
Maximum cargo capacity82 cu.ft.
Length188.5 in.
Maximum towing capacity5000 lbs.
Curb weight4189 lbs.
Height67.0 in.
Maximum payload900.0 lbs.
Wheel base111.5 in.
Width70.2 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Light Willow Metallic
  • Medium Graphite Metallic
  • Dark Lapis Metallic
  • Brite Sapphire Pearl Metallic
  • Electric Currant Red Pearl Metallic
  • Deep Iris Pearl Metallic
  • Mocha Frost Pearl Metallic
  • Medium Berry Pearl Metallic
  • Medium Lapis Metallic
  • Venetian Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Black
  • Vermillion
  • Deep Jewel Green Pearl Metallic
  • Silver Metallic
  • Pumice Solid
  • Oxford White
  • Medium Willow Pearl Metallic
See Explorer Inventory

Related Used 1995 Ford Explorer XLT info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles