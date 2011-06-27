Used 1995 Ford Explorer XL Features & Specs

  1. Home
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG18
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)16/21 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)280.0/367.5 mi.
Fuel tank capacity17.5 gal.
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque225 lb-ft @ 2800 rpm
Base engine typeGas
Base engine size4.0 l
Horsepower160 hp @ 4400 rpm
CylindersV6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room39.8 in.
Front leg room42.4 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room39.1 in.
Rear leg room36.6 in.
Measurements
Maximum cargo capacity69 cu.ft.
Length178.6 in.
Maximum towing capacity4800 lbs.
Curb weight3981 lbs.
Height67.0 in.
Maximum payload750.0 lbs.
Wheel base101.7 in.
Width70.2 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Dark Lapis Metallic
  • Light Willow Metallic
  • Medium Lapis Metallic
  • Black
  • Deep Jewel Green Pearl Metallic
  • Brite Sapphire Pearl Metallic
  • Pumice Solid
  • Vermillion
  • Deep Iris Pearl Metallic
  • Medium Graphite Metallic
  • Medium Berry Pearl Metallic
  • Electric Currant Red Pearl Metallic
  • Medium Willow Pearl Metallic
  • Silver Metallic
  • Oxford White
  • Venetian Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Mocha Frost Pearl Metallic
