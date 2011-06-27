  1. Home
Used 1995 Ford Explorer Features & Specs

More about the 1995 Explorer
Overview
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission5-speed manual4-speed automatic4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFour wheel driveRear wheel driveFour wheel drive
CylindersV6V6V6
Combined MPG171615
Drivetrain
Drive typeFour wheel driveRear wheel driveFour wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual4-speed automatic4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/20 mpg14/19 mpg14/18 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)315.0/420.0 mi.294.0/399.0 mi.294.0/378.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity21.0 gal.21.0 gal.21.0 gal.
Combined MPG171615
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque225 lb-ft @ 2800 rpm225 lb-ft @ 2800 rpm225 lb-ft @ 2800 rpm
Base engine typeGasGasGas
Base engine size4.0 l4.0 l4.0 l
Horsepower160 hp @ 4400 rpm160 hp @ 4400 rpm160 hp @ 4400 rpm
CylindersV6V6V6
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
Front Seats
Front head room39.8 in.39.8 in.39.8 in.
Front leg room42.4 in.42.4 in.42.4 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room39.3 in.39.3 in.39.3 in.
Rear leg room37.7 in.37.7 in.37.7 in.
Measurements
Maximum cargo capacity82 cu.ft.82 cu.ft.82 cu.ft.
Length188.5 in.188.5 in.188.5 in.
Maximum towing capacity5000 lbs.5000 lbs.5000 lbs.
Curb weight4189 lbs.4189 lbs.4189 lbs.
Height67.0 in.67.0 in.67.0 in.
Maximum payload900.0 lbs.900.0 lbs.900.0 lbs.
Wheel base111.5 in.111.5 in.111.5 in.
Width70.2 in.70.2 in.70.2 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Light Willow Metallic
  • Medium Graphite Metallic
  • Dark Lapis Metallic
  • Brite Sapphire Pearl Metallic
  • Electric Currant Red Pearl Metallic
  • Deep Iris Pearl Metallic
  • Mocha Frost Pearl Metallic
  • Medium Berry Pearl Metallic
  • Medium Lapis Metallic
  • Venetian Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Black
  • Vermillion
  • Deep Jewel Green Pearl Metallic
  • Silver Metallic
  • Pumice Solid
  • Oxford White
  • Medium Willow Pearl Metallic
