Used 1995 Ford Explorer Features & Specs
|Overview
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Gas
|Gas
|Transmission
|5-speed manual
|4-speed automatic
|4-speed automatic
|Drive Type
|Four wheel drive
|Rear wheel drive
|Four wheel drive
|Cylinders
|V6
|V6
|V6
|Combined MPG
|17
|16
|15
|Drivetrain
|Drive type
|Four wheel drive
|Rear wheel drive
|Four wheel drive
|Transmission
|5-speed manual
|4-speed automatic
|4-speed automatic
|Fuel & MPG
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|15/20 mpg
|14/19 mpg
|14/18 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|315.0/420.0 mi.
|294.0/399.0 mi.
|294.0/378.0 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|21.0 gal.
|21.0 gal.
|21.0 gal.
|Combined MPG
|17
|16
|15
|Fuel type
|Regular unleaded
|Regular unleaded
|Regular unleaded
|Engine
|Torque
|225 lb-ft @ 2800 rpm
|225 lb-ft @ 2800 rpm
|225 lb-ft @ 2800 rpm
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Gas
|Gas
|Base engine size
|4.0 l
|4.0 l
|4.0 l
|Horsepower
|160 hp @ 4400 rpm
|160 hp @ 4400 rpm
|160 hp @ 4400 rpm
|Cylinders
|V6
|V6
|V6
|Safety
|head airbags
|Not available
|Not available
|Not available
|side-mounted airbags
|Not available
|Not available
|Not available
|Front Seats
|Front head room
|39.8 in.
|39.8 in.
|39.8 in.
|Front leg room
|42.4 in.
|42.4 in.
|42.4 in.
|Rear Seats
|Rear head room
|39.3 in.
|39.3 in.
|39.3 in.
|Rear leg room
|37.7 in.
|37.7 in.
|37.7 in.
|Measurements
|Maximum cargo capacity
|82 cu.ft.
|82 cu.ft.
|82 cu.ft.
|Length
|188.5 in.
|188.5 in.
|188.5 in.
|Maximum towing capacity
|5000 lbs.
|5000 lbs.
|5000 lbs.
|Curb weight
|4189 lbs.
|4189 lbs.
|4189 lbs.
|Height
|67.0 in.
|67.0 in.
|67.0 in.
|Maximum payload
|900.0 lbs.
|900.0 lbs.
|900.0 lbs.
|Wheel base
|111.5 in.
|111.5 in.
|111.5 in.
|Width
|70.2 in.
|70.2 in.
|70.2 in.
|Colors
|Exterior Colors
