Used 1994 Ford Explorer Sport Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG18
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)16/20 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)304.0/380.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity19.0 gal.
Combined MPG18
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque220 lb-ft @ 2800 rpm
Base engine typeGas
Base engine size4.0 l
Horsepower160 hp @ 4400 rpm
CylindersV6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room39.9 in.
Front leg room42.4 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room39.1 in.
Rear leg room36.6 in.
Measurements
Maximum cargo capacity69 cu.ft.
Length174.4 in.
Curb weight3844 lbs.
Height67.5 in.
Wheel base102.1 in.
Width70.2 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Deep Forest Green Clearcoat Metallic
  • Vibrant Red
  • Brilliant Blue Clearcoat Metallic
  • Cayman Green Clearcoat Metallic
  • Dark Blue Clearcoat Metallic
  • Oxford White
  • Dark Cranberry Clearcoat Metallic
  • Opal Gray Clearcoat Metallic
  • Mocha Frost Clearcoat Metallic
  • Raven Black
  • Electric Red Clearcoat Metallic
  • Deep Emerald Green Clearcoat Metallic
