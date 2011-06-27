  1. Home
Used 1994 Ford Explorer Limited Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG16
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)14/19 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)266.0/361.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity19.0 gal.
Combined MPG16
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque220 lb-ft @ 2800 rpm
Base engine typeGas
Base engine size4.0 l
Horsepower160 hp @ 4400 rpm
CylindersV6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room39.9 in.
Front leg room42.4 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room39.3 in.
Rear leg room37.7 in.
Measurements
Maximum cargo capacity82 cu.ft.
Length184.3 in.
Curb weight4053 lbs.
Height67.3 in.
Wheel base111.9 in.
Width70.2 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Raven Black
  • Dark Blue Clearcoat Metallic
  • Electric Red Clearcoat Metallic
  • Deep Emerald Green Clearcoat Metallic
  • Dark Cranberry Clearcoat Metallic
  • Oxford White
  • Cayman Green Clearcoat Metallic
  • Deep Forest Green Clearcoat Metallic
Research Similar Vehicles