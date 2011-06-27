  1. Home
  2. Ford
  3. Ford Explorer
  4. Used 1994 Ford Explorer
  5. Features & Specs

Used 1994 Ford Explorer XLT Features & Specs

More about the 1994 Explorer
Overview
See Explorer Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG17
Drivetrain
Drive typeFour wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/20 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)285.0/380.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity19.0 gal.
Combined MPG17
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque220 lb-ft @ 2800 rpm
Base engine typeGas
Base engine size4.0 l
Horsepower160 hp @ 4400 rpm
CylindersV6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room39.9 in.
Front leg room42.4 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room39.3 in.
Rear leg room37.7 in.
Measurements
Maximum cargo capacity82 cu.ft.
Length184.3 in.
Curb weight4053 lbs.
Height67.3 in.
Wheel base111.9 in.
Width70.2 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Brilliant Blue Clearcoat Metallic
  • Vibrant Red
  • Raven Black
  • Deep Emerald Green Clearcoat Metallic
  • Cayman Green Clearcoat Metallic
  • Electric Red Clearcoat Metallic
  • Dark Cranberry Clearcoat Metallic
  • Oxford White
  • Opal Gray Clearcoat Metallic
  • Mocha Frost Clearcoat Metallic
  • Dark Blue Clearcoat Metallic
  • Deep Forest Green Clearcoat Metallic
See Explorer Inventory

Related Used 1994 Ford Explorer XLT info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles