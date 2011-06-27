  1. Home
Used 1994 Ford Explorer Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission4-speed automatic5-speed manual5-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel driveRear wheel driveFour wheel drive
CylindersV6V6V6
Combined MPG161817
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel driveRear wheel driveFour wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic5-speed manual5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)14/19 mpg16/20 mpg15/20 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)266.0/361.0 mi.304.0/380.0 mi.285.0/380.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity19.0 gal.19.0 gal.19.0 gal.
Combined MPG161817
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque220 lb-ft @ 2800 rpm220 lb-ft @ 2800 rpm220 lb-ft @ 2800 rpm
Base engine typeGasGasGas
Base engine size4.0 l4.0 l4.0 l
Horsepower160 hp @ 4400 rpm160 hp @ 4400 rpm160 hp @ 4400 rpm
CylindersV6V6V6
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
Front Seats
Front head room39.9 in.39.9 in.39.9 in.
Front leg room42.4 in.42.4 in.42.4 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room39.3 in.39.1 in.39.3 in.
Rear leg room37.7 in.36.6 in.37.7 in.
Measurements
Maximum cargo capacity82 cu.ft.69 cu.ft.82 cu.ft.
Length184.3 in.174.4 in.184.3 in.
Curb weight4053 lbs.3844 lbs.4053 lbs.
Height67.3 in.67.5 in.67.3 in.
Wheel base111.9 in.102.1 in.111.9 in.
Width70.2 in.70.2 in.70.2 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Raven Black
  • Dark Blue Clearcoat Metallic
  • Electric Red Clearcoat Metallic
  • Deep Emerald Green Clearcoat Metallic
  • Dark Cranberry Clearcoat Metallic
  • Oxford White
  • Cayman Green Clearcoat Metallic
  • Deep Forest Green Clearcoat Metallic
  • Raven Black
  • Electric Red Clearcoat Metallic
  • Dark Blue Clearcoat Metallic
  • Dark Cranberry Clearcoat Metallic
  • Deep Forest Green Clearcoat Metallic
  • Vibrant Red
  • Deep Emerald Green Clearcoat Metallic
  • Brilliant Blue Clearcoat Metallic
  • Cayman Green Clearcoat Metallic
  • Mocha Frost Clearcoat Metallic
  • Oxford White
  • Opal Gray Clearcoat Metallic
  • Raven Black
  • Dark Blue Clearcoat Metallic
  • Electric Red Clearcoat Metallic
  • Deep Forest Green Clearcoat Metallic
  • Deep Emerald Green Clearcoat Metallic
  • Dark Cranberry Clearcoat Metallic
  • Oxford White
  • Cayman Green Clearcoat Metallic
