  1. Home
  2. Ford
  3. Ford Explorer
  4. Used 1993 Ford Explorer
  5. Features & Specs

Used 1993 Ford Explorer Limited Features & Specs

More about the 1993 Explorer
Overview
See Explorer Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG15
Drivetrain
Drive typeFour wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)14/18 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)270.2/347.4 mi.
Fuel tank capacity19.3 gal.
Combined MPG15
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque220 lb-ft @ 2500 rpm
Base engine size4.0 l
Horsepower160 hp @ 4500 rpm
Turning circle37.0 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersV6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Measurements
Maximum cargo capacity82 cu.ft.
Length184.3 in.
Curb weight3997 lbs.
Gross weight4800 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place42.6 cu.ft.
Height67.3 in.
Wheel base111.9 in.
Width70.2 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Dark Blue Clearcoat Metallic
  • Opal Gray Clearcoat Metallic
  • Silver Clearcoat Metallic
  • Vibrant Red
  • Electric Red Clearcoat Metallic
  • Oxford White
  • Deep Forest Green Clearcoat Metallic
  • Raven Black
  • Dark Cranberry Clearcoat Metallic
  • Mocha Frost Clearcoat Metallic
  • Cayman Green Clearcoat Metallic
  • Brilliant Blue Clearcoat Metallic
See Explorer Inventory

Related Used 1993 Ford Explorer Limited info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles