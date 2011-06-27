  1. Home
  2. Ford
  3. Ford Explorer
  4. Used 1993 Ford Explorer
  5. Features & Specs

Used 1993 Ford Explorer Eddie Bauer Features & Specs

More about the 1993 Explorer
More about the 1993 Explorer
Overview
See Explorer Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG17
Drivetrain
Drive typeFour wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/20 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)289.5/386.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity19.3 gal.
Combined MPG17
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque220 lb-ft @ 2500 rpm
Base engine typeGas
Base engine size4.0 l
Horsepower160 hp @ 4500 rpm
CylindersV6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Measurements
Height67.3 in.
Wheel base102.1 in.
Length174.4 in.
Width70.2 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Mocha Frost Clearcoat Metallic
  • Dark Blue Clearcoat Metallic
  • Raven Black
  • Electric Red Clearcoat Metallic
  • Deep Forest Green Clearcoat Metallic
  • Cayman Green Clearcoat Metallic
  • Brilliant Blue Clearcoat Metallic
  • Oxford White
  • Vibrant Red
  • Opal Gray Clearcoat Metallic
  • Dark Cranberry Clearcoat Metallic
  • Silver Clearcoat Metallic
See Explorer Inventory

Related Used 1993 Ford Explorer Eddie Bauer info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles