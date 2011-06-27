Used 1993 Ford Explorer Eddie Bauer Features & Specs

  1. Home
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG18
Drivetrain
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)16/22 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)308.8/424.6 mi.
Fuel tank capacity19.3 gal.
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque220 lb-ft @ 2500 rpm
Base engine size4.0 l
Horsepower160 hp @ 4500 rpm
Turning circle32.4 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersV6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Measurements
Maximum cargo capacity69 cu.ft.
Length174.4 in.
Curb weight3679 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place32.6 cu.ft.
Height67.5 in.
Wheel base102.1 in.
Width70.2 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Brilliant Blue Clearcoat Metallic
  • Deep Forest Green Clearcoat Metallic
  • Silver Clearcoat Metallic
  • Vibrant Red
  • Cayman Green Clearcoat Metallic
  • Opal Gray Clearcoat Metallic
  • Dark Cranberry Clearcoat Metallic
  • Electric Red Clearcoat Metallic
  • Dark Blue Clearcoat Metallic
  • Raven Black
  • Mocha Frost Clearcoat Metallic
  • Oxford White
