Used 1993 Ford Explorer XLT Features & Specs

More about the 1993 Explorer
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG17
Drivetrain
Drive typeFour wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/20 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)289.5/386.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity19.3 gal.
Combined MPG17
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque220 lb-ft @ 2500 rpm
Base engine size4.0 l
Horsepower160 hp @ 4500 rpm
Turning circle37.0 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersV6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Measurements
Maximum cargo capacity82 cu.ft.
Length184.3 in.
Curb weight3997 lbs.
Gross weight4800 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place42.6 cu.ft.
Height67.3 in.
Wheel base111.9 in.
Width70.2 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Cayman Green Clearcoat Metallic
  • Brilliant Blue Clearcoat Metallic
  • Silver Clearcoat Metallic
  • Raven Black
  • Electric Red Clearcoat Metallic
  • Vibrant Red
  • Oxford White
  • Opal Gray Clearcoat Metallic
  • Dark Cranberry Clearcoat Metallic
  • Dark Blue Clearcoat Metallic
  • Mocha Frost Clearcoat Metallic
  • Deep Forest Green Clearcoat Metallic
