Used 1991 Ford Explorer XL Features & Specs

More about the 1991 Explorer
Overview
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)16/21 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)304.0/399.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity19.0 gal.
Combined MPG18
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque220 lb-ft @ 2400 rpm
Base engine size4.0 l
Horsepower155 hp @ 4200 rpm
Turning circle35.2 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersV6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room39.9 in.
Front leg room42.1 in.
Front hip room51.9 in.
Front shoulder room57.1 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room39.1 in.
Rear hip Room51.9 in.
Rear leg room36.6 in.
Rear shoulder room57.1 in.
Measurements
Maximum cargo capacity82 cu.ft.
Length184.3 in.
Curb weight3841 lbs.
Height67.3 in.
Maximum payload900.0 lbs.
Wheel base111.9 in.
Width70.2 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Black
  • Twilight Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Deep Jewel Green Pearl Metallic
  • Light Sandalwood Pearl Metallic
  • Medium Sandalwood Pearl Metallic
  • Wild Strawberry Pearl Metallic
  • Smoke Metallic
  • Vermillion
  • Oxford White
  • Dark Shadow Blue Metallic
  • Dark Chestnut Metallic
  • Crystal Blue Metallic
  • Silver Metallic
  • Newport Blue Metallic
  • Medium Platinum Metallic
  • Pastel Alabaster
  • Medium Cabernet Red
  • Jewel Green Metallic
  • Light Crystal Blue Pearl Metallic
