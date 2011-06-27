  1. Home
  2. Ford
  3. Ford Explorer Sport
  4. Used 2003 Ford Explorer Sport
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2003 Ford Explorer Sport XLT Premium Features & Specs

More about the 2003 Explorer Sport
Overview
Starting MSRP
$28,760
See Explorer Sport Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed automatic
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG15
Total Seating4
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$28,760
automatic locking hubsyes
Transmission5-speed automatic
Center locking differentialyes
Drive typeFour wheel drive
electronic hi-lo gear selectionyes
mechanical center differentialyes
part time 4WDyes
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$28,760
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)14/18 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)235.2/302.4 mi.
Fuel tank capacity16.8 gal.
Combined MPG15
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$28,760
Torque237 lb-ft @ 3000 rpm
Base engine size4.0 l
Horsepower203 hp @ 5250 rpm
Turning circle34.7 ft.
Valves12
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeSingle overhead cam (sohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$28,760
2 rear headrestsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
child seat anchorsyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
Rear multi-adjustable headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$28,760
80 watts stereo outputyes
separate rear audioyes
mast antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
4 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$28,760
Air conditioningyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
leather steering wheelyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
manual rear seat easy entryyes
power steeringyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
Rear floor matsyes
front door pocketsyes
front and rear reading lightsyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$28,760
1 one-touch power windowsyes
digital keypad power door locksyes
Power mirrorsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$28,760
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$28,760
Front head room39.4 in.
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room56.7 in.
Front leg room42.4 in.
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
6 -way power driver seatyes
Front hip room51.9 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$28,760
Rear head room39.1 in.
Rear hip Room43.6 in.
Rear leg room36.6 in.
Rear shoulder room57.9 in.
rear ventilation ducts with fan controlyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$28,760
Front track58.5 in.
Maximum cargo capacity71 cu.ft.
Curb weight3963 lbs.
Gross weight4900 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place35.5 cu.ft.
Angle of approach28.0 degrees
Maximum payload600 lbs.
Angle of departure22.9 degrees
Length180.4 in.
Maximum towing capacity4940 lbs.
Ground clearance6.7 in.
Height68.2 in.
Wheel base101.8 in.
Width70.2 in.
Rear track58.5 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$28,760
Exterior Colors
  • Estate Green Clearcoat Metallic
  • True Blue Clearcoat Metallic
  • Oxford White Clearcoat
  • Black Clearcoat
  • Aspen Green Clearcoat Metallic
  • Silver Birch Clearcoat Metallic
  • Red Fire Clearcoat Metallic
  • Zinc Yellow Clearcoat
  • Harvest Gold Clearcoat Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Medium Flint
  • Medium Pebble
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$28,760
Steel spare wheelyes
fullsize matching spare tireyes
polished alloy wheelsyes
P255/70R16 tiresyes
16 x 7.0 in. wheelsyes
All terrain tiresyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$28,760
front independent suspensionyes
solid live axle rear suspensionyes
short and long arm front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$28,760
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
See Explorer Sport Inventory

Related Used 2003 Ford Explorer Sport XLT Premium info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles