  1. Home
  2. Ford
  3. Ford Explorer Sport
  4. Used 2002 Ford Explorer Sport
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2002 Ford Explorer Sport Value Features & Specs

More about the 2002 Explorer Sport
Overview
Starting MSRP
$25,285
See Explorer Sport Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed automatic
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG15
Total Seating4
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$25,285
automatic locking hubsyes
Transmission5-speed automatic
Center locking differentialyes
Drive typeFour wheel drive
hi-lo gear selectionyes
mechanical center differentialyes
part time 4WDyes
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$25,285
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)13/18 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)218.4/302.4 mi.
Fuel tank capacity16.8 gal.
Combined MPG15
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$25,285
Torque237 lb-ft @ 3000 rpm
Base engine size4.0 l
Horsepower203 hp @ 5250 rpm
Turning circle34.7 ft.
Valves12
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeSingle overhead cam (sohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$25,285
2 rear headrestsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
4-wheel ABSyes
engine immobilizeryes
child seat anchorsyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$25,285
60 watts stereo outputyes
mast antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
4 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$25,285
Air conditioningyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
front seatback storageyes
Rear floor matsyes
front door pocketsyes
front and rear reading lightsyes
manual rear seat easy entryyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
power steeringyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$25,285
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
power door locksyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$25,285
tachometeryes
clockyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$25,285
Front head room39.4 in.
Front shoulder room56.7 in.
Front leg room42.4 in.
captains chairs front seatsyes
Front hip room51.9 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$25,285
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Rear head room39.1 in.
Rear hip Room43.6 in.
Rear leg room36.6 in.
Rear shoulder room57.9 in.
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$25,285
Front track58.5 in.
Maximum cargo capacity71 cu.ft.
Curb weight3963 lbs.
Gross weight4900 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place35.5 cu.ft.
Angle of approach28.0 degrees
Maximum payload600 lbs.
Angle of departure22.9 degrees
Length180.4 in.
Maximum towing capacity4940 lbs.
Ground clearance6.7 in.
Height68.2 in.
Wheel base101.8 in.
Width70.2 in.
Rear track58.5 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$25,285
Exterior Colors
  • Oxford White Clearcoat
  • Black Clearcoat
  • Toreador Red Clearcoat
  • Harvest Gold Clearcoat Metallic
  • Estate Green Clearcoat
  • True Blue Clearcoat Metallic
  • Zinc Yellow Clearcoat Metallic
  • Aspen Green Clearcoat Metallic
  • Silver Birch Clearcoat Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Medium Prairie Tan
  • Dark Graphite
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$25,285
Steel spare wheelyes
fullsize matching spare tireyes
P235/70R16 tiresyes
All season tiresyes
16 in. wheelsyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$25,285
front independent suspensionyes
solid live axle rear suspensionyes
short and long arm front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$25,285
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
See Explorer Sport Inventory

Related Used 2002 Ford Explorer Sport Value info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles