Used 2001 Ford Explorer Sport SUV Consumer Reviews

Original owner 2001 Ford Explorer Sport b52man , 07/06/2012 18 of 18 people found this review helpful I bought this truck new in June of 2001. Since that time I have logged 158000 miles in it and it is still going strong and still used as a daily driver. I have changed the brake pads, tires, and a fuel sensor and of course have kept my oil changed every 3500 miles. Report Abuse

I made a mistake getting rid of mine vwispos , 09/11/2013 9 of 9 people found this review helpful My explorer ran so perfect I loved it. Never had a check engine light or anything! It got okay gas especially to be an SUV. Only thing I ever had to replace was rotors. I hear of some problems from them though so make sure to buy one in great condition and it will become your best friend. Report Abuse

keeps on going belldawgmom3 , 08/02/2011 9 of 9 people found this review helpful I bought my ford with 45k miles and owned it about 8 years now. At 250k miles replaced transmission well worth it I am over 300k miles and still going strong. This suv has been all over this state with school activities football , ffa and etrc. as well on manay of hunting trips it has been used for everything you can think of. It still drives 5 miles of dirt road and 70 miles a day to work. This suv has been very good to us wish I could aford to buy another one. Thank you Report Abuse

Great little automatic 4x4 SUV tracycali , 10/19/2012 8 of 8 people found this review helpful Bought in 2003 w/60000 miles on it. Now has 120,000 and still runs like new with only regular maintenance. We have family that live in the Sierra's at the end of a dirt and gravel road. This little 4x4 always makes it up there no problem with all-season tires; mud, snow, whatever. I added a class 3 bolt-on 4 point hitch receiver and it tows a 3500lb boat/trailer no problem. Just had dings removed and repainted same dark teal metallic and it looks like MONEY! Report Abuse