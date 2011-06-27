Used 2001 Ford Explorer Sport SUV Consumer Reviews
Original owner 2001 Ford Explorer Sport
I bought this truck new in June of 2001. Since that time I have logged 158000 miles in it and it is still going strong and still used as a daily driver. I have changed the brake pads, tires, and a fuel sensor and of course have kept my oil changed every 3500 miles.
I made a mistake getting rid of mine
My explorer ran so perfect I loved it. Never had a check engine light or anything! It got okay gas especially to be an SUV. Only thing I ever had to replace was rotors. I hear of some problems from them though so make sure to buy one in great condition and it will become your best friend.
keeps on going
I bought my ford with 45k miles and owned it about 8 years now. At 250k miles replaced transmission well worth it I am over 300k miles and still going strong. This suv has been all over this state with school activities football , ffa and etrc. as well on manay of hunting trips it has been used for everything you can think of. It still drives 5 miles of dirt road and 70 miles a day to work. This suv has been very good to us wish I could aford to buy another one. Thank you
Great little automatic 4x4 SUV
Bought in 2003 w/60000 miles on it. Now has 120,000 and still runs like new with only regular maintenance. We have family that live in the Sierra's at the end of a dirt and gravel road. This little 4x4 always makes it up there no problem with all-season tires; mud, snow, whatever. I added a class 3 bolt-on 4 point hitch receiver and it tows a 3500lb boat/trailer no problem. Just had dings removed and repainted same dark teal metallic and it looks like MONEY!
All good, but transmission
I bought my Explorer with 46,xxx miles on it. Now at 146,xxx miles, I've grown really fond of almost everything about the truck. Except the fact that I've had to rebuild the transmission twice! It went out once right before 100,000 and again about 40k later! The moonroof leaks pretty bad, too. It's treated me great otherwise, but I'm sick of replacing the transmission and the 18 MPG, too.
