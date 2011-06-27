  1. Home
Used 2010 Ford Explorer Sport Trac Limited Features & Specs

Overview
Starting MSRP
$35,590
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG15
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$35,590
automatic locking hubsyes
Center locking differentialyes
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Transmission5-speed automatic
mechanical center differentialyes
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$35,590
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)13/19 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)292.5/427.5 mi.
Fuel tank capacity22.5 gal.
Combined MPG15
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$35,590
Torque254 lb-ft @ 3700 rpm
Base engine size4.0 l
Horsepower210 hp @ 5100 rpm
Turning circle36.8 ft.
Valves12
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeSingle overhead cam (sohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$35,590
2 rear headrestsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
2 front headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$35,590
Rapid Spec 202Ayes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$35,590
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
6 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
USB connectionyes
mast antennayes
1 subwoofer(s)yes
190 watts stereo outputyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$35,590
Air conditioningyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
cargo area lightyes
leather steering wheelyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
power steeringyes
front reading lightsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
retained accessory poweryes
Rear floor matsyes
12V rear and 12V cargo area power outlet(s)yes
front door pocketsyes
leather and chrome trim on shift knobyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$35,590
1 one-touch power windowsyes
digital keypad power door locksyes
Power mirrorsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$35,590
Premium Carpeted Floor Matsyes
Navigation Systemyes
All Weather Floor Matsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$35,590
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$35,590
bucket front seatsyes
heated passenger seatyes
Front leg room42.4 in.
leatheryes
Front head room39.8 in.
height adjustable driver seatyes
heated driver seatyes
Passenger seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room59.0 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front hip room55.4 in.
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$35,590
Rear head room38.5 in.
Rear hip Room55.5 in.
Rear leg room36.9 in.
Rear shoulder room58.9 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$35,590
Front License Plate Bracketyes
Class III/IV Trailer Towyes
Power Moonroofyes
Cargo Cage Bed Extenderyes
Splash Guardsyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$35,590
Front track60.8 in.
Curb weight4753 lbs.
Gross weight6103 lbs.
Angle of approach28.7 degrees
Maximum payload1350 lbs.
Angle of departure17.2 degrees
Length210.2 in.
Maximum towing capacity6990 lbs.
Ground clearance8.5 in.
Height71.6 in.
Wheel base130.5 in.
Width73.7 in.
Rear track61.8 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$35,590
Exterior Colors
  • Colorado Red
  • Black Clearcoat
  • Blue Flame Clearcoat Metallic
  • Brilliant Silver Clearcoat Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Dark Charcoal, premium leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$35,590
chrome-clad wheel coversyes
Steel spare wheelyes
All season tiresyes
fullsize non-matching spare tireyes
P235/65R18 tiresyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
18 x 7.5 in. wheelsyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$35,590
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
short and long arm front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$35,590
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
