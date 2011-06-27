  1. Home
Used 2008 Ford Explorer Sport Trac Limited Features & Specs

More about the 2008 Explorer Sport Trac
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG15
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Center locking differentialyes
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Transmission6-speed automatic
mechanical center differentialyes
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)13/19 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)292.5/427.5 mi.
Fuel tank capacity22.5 gal.
Combined MPG15
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque300 lb-ft @ 3950 rpm
Base engine size4.6 l
Horsepower292 hp @ 5750 rpm
Turning circle36.8 ft.
Valves24
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeSingle overhead cam (sohc)
CylindersV8
Safety
2 rear headrestsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
2 front headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
In-Car Entertainment
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
USB connectionyes
mast antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
4 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Air conditioningyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
front cupholdersyes
cargo area lightyes
leather steering wheelyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
power steeringyes
front reading lightsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
retained accessory poweryes
Rear floor matsyes
12V rear and 12V cargo area power outlet(s)yes
adjustable pedalsyes
front door pocketsyes
leather trim on shift knobyes
Power Feature
1 one-touch power windowsyes
digital keypad power door locksyes
Power mirrorsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Front head room39.8 in.
2 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
sport front seatsyes
Front shoulder room59.0 in.
Front leg room42.4 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
6 -way power driver seatyes
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front hip room55.4 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Rear head room38.5 in.
Rear hip Room55.5 in.
Rear leg room36.9 in.
Rear shoulder room58.9 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Measurements
Front track60.8 in.
Curb weight4830 lbs.
Angle of approach28.7 degrees
Maximum payload1450 lbs.
Angle of departure17.2 degrees
Length210.2 in.
Maximum towing capacity7000 lbs.
Ground clearance8.5 in.
Height72.5 in.
Wheel base130.5 in.
Width73.7 in.
Rear track61.8 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Silver Birch Clearcoat Metallic
  • Colorado Red
  • White Suede Clearcoat Metallic
  • Black Clearcoat
Interior Colors
  • Dark Charcoal, premium leather
Tires & Wheels
Steel spare wheelyes
All season tiresyes
fullsize non-matching spare tireyes
P235/65R18 tiresyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
18 x 7.5 in. wheelsyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
short and long arm front suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 60000 mi.
