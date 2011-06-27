Used 2008 Ford Explorer Sport Trac XLT Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview
Starting MSRP
$27,925
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed automatic
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG15
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$27,925
on demand 4WDyes
Transmission5-speed automatic
Center locking differentialyes
Drive typeFour wheel drive
electronic hi-lo gear selectionyes
mechanical center differentialyes
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$27,925
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)13/19 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)292.5/427.5 mi.
Fuel tank capacity22.5 gal.
Combined MPG15
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$27,925
Torque254 lb-ft @ 3700 rpm
Base engine size4.0 l
Horsepower210 hp @ 5100 rpm
Turning circle36.8 ft.
Valves12
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeSingle overhead cam (sohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$27,925
2 rear headrestsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
2 front headrestsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$27,925
mast antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
4 total speakersyes
auxiliary audio inputyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$27,925
Air conditioningyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
overhead console with storageyes
cruise controlyes
front cupholdersyes
cargo area lightyes
leather steering wheelyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
power steeringyes
front reading lightsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
retained accessory poweryes
Rear floor matsyes
12V rear and 12V cargo area power outlet(s)yes
front door pocketsyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$27,925
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$27,925
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$27,925
Front head room39.8 in.
bucket front seatsyes
4 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
Front shoulder room59.0 in.
Front leg room42.4 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front hip room55.4 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$27,925
Rear head room38.5 in.
Rear hip Room55.5 in.
Rear leg room36.9 in.
Rear shoulder room58.9 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$27,925
Front track60.8 in.
Curb weight4740 lbs.
Angle of approach28.7 degrees
Maximum payload1420 lbs.
Angle of departure17.2 degrees
Length210.2 in.
Maximum towing capacity5090 lbs.
Ground clearance8.5 in.
Height72.5 in.
Wheel base130.5 in.
Width73.7 in.
Rear track61.8 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$27,925
Exterior Colors
  • Red Fire Clearcoat Metallic
  • Stone Green Clearcoat Metallic
  • Vapor Silver Clearcoat Metallic
  • White Suede Clearcoat Metallic
  • Black Clearcoat
  • Silver Birch Clearcoat Metallic
  • Dark Blue Pearl Clearcoat Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Stone, cloth
  • Camel, cloth
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$27,925
Steel spare wheelyes
P235/70R16 tiresyes
16 x 7.0 in. wheelsyes
All season tiresyes
fullsize non-matching spare tireyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
painted alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$27,925
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
short and long arm front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$27,925
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 60000 mi.
