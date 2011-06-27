Used 2005 Ford Explorer Sport Trac XLS Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview
Starting MSRP
$27,100
Engine TypeFlex-fuel (ffv)
Transmission5-speed automatic
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG15
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$27,100
automatic locking hubsyes
Transmission5-speed automatic
Center locking differentialyes
Drive typeFour wheel drive
electronic hi-lo gear selectionyes
mechanical center differentialyes
part time 4WDyes
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$27,100
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)13/18 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)292.5/405.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity22.5 gal.
Combined MPG15
Fuel typeFlex-fuel (unleaded/e85)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$27,100
Torque242 lb-ft @ 3000 rpm
Base engine size4.0 l
Horsepower210 hp @ 5500 rpm
Turning circle43.1 ft.
Valves12
Base engine typeFlex-fuel (ffv)
Cam typeSingle overhead cam (sohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$27,100
2 rear headrestsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
engine immobilizeryes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
Rear multi-adjustable headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
anti-theft alarm systemyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$27,100
60 watts stereo outputyes
mast antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
4 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$27,100
Air conditioningyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
cargo area lightyes
front door pocketsyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
12V cargo area power outlet(s)yes
power steeringyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$27,100
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
power door locksyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$27,100
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$27,100
Front head room39.4 in.
bucket front seatsyes
Front shoulder room56.3 in.
Front leg room42.4 in.
Front hip room53.0 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$27,100
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Rear head room38.7 in.
Rear hip Room52.7 in.
Rear leg room37.8 in.
Rear shoulder room56.9 in.
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$27,100
Front track58.5 in.
Maximum cargo capacity29.6 cu.ft.
Curb weight4349 lbs.
Gross weight5840 lbs.
Angle of approach26.6 degrees
Maximum payload1491 lbs.
Angle of departure22.5 degrees
Length205.9 in.
Maximum towing capacity5080 lbs.
Ground clearance6.7 in.
Height70.5 in.
Wheel base125.9 in.
Width71.8 in.
Rear track58.3 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$27,100
Exterior Colors
  • Silver Birch Clearcoat Metallic
  • Bright Red Clearcoat
  • Dark Stone Clearcoat Metallic
  • Black Clearcoat
  • Pueblo Gold Clearcoat Metallic/Platinum Cladding
  • Bright Red Clearcoat/Platinum Cladding
  • Black Clearcoat/Platinum Cladding
  • Dark Stone Clearcoat Metallic/Platinum Cladding
  • Silver Birch Clearcoat Metallic/Platinum Cladding
  • Oxford White Clearcoat/Platinum Cladding
  • Oxford White Clearcoat
  • Pueblo Gold Clearcoat Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Medium Dark Flint
  • Medium Pebble
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$27,100
Steel spare wheelyes
fullsize matching spare tireyes
16 x 7 in. wheelsyes
P235/70R16 tiresyes
All season tiresyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
painted alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$27,100
front independent suspensionyes
solid live axle rear suspensionyes
short and long arm front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$27,100
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
