  1. Home
  2. Ford
  3. Ford Explorer Sport Trac
  4. Used 2004 Ford Explorer Sport Trac
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2004 Ford Explorer Sport Trac XLS Features & Specs

More about the 2004 Explorer Sport Trac
Overview
Starting MSRP
$26,480
See Explorer Sport Trac Inventory
Engine TypeFlex-fuel (ffv)
Transmission5-speed automatic
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG16
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$26,480
automatic locking hubsyes
Transmission5-speed automatic
Center locking differentialyes
Drive typeFour wheel drive
electronic hi-lo gear selectionyes
mechanical center differentialyes
part time 4WDyes
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$26,480
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)14/19 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)315.0/427.5 mi.
Fuel tank capacity22.5 gal.
Combined MPG16
Fuel typeFlex-fuel (unleaded/e85)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$26,480
Torque240 lb-ft @ 3000 rpm
Base engine size4.0 l
Horsepower210 hp @ 5200 rpm
Turning circle43.1 ft.
Valves12
Base engine typeFlex-fuel (ffv)
Cam typeSingle overhead cam (sohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$26,480
2 rear headrestsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
engine immobilizeryes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
Rear multi-adjustable headrestsyes
anti-theft alarm systemyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$26,480
60 watts stereo outputyes
mast antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
4 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$26,480
Air conditioningyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
cargo area lightyes
front door pocketsyes
front and rear reading lightsyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
12V cargo area power outlet(s)yes
power steeringyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$26,480
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
power door locksyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$26,480
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$26,480
Front head room39.4 in.
bucket front seatsyes
Front shoulder room56.3 in.
Front leg room42.4 in.
Front hip room53 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$26,480
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Rear head room38.7 in.
Rear hip Room52.7 in.
Rear leg room37.8 in.
Rear shoulder room56.9 in.
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$26,480
Front track58.5 in.
Maximum cargo capacity29.6 cu.ft.
Curb weight4349 lbs.
Gross weight5840 lbs.
Angle of approach26.6 degrees
Maximum payload1491 lbs.
Angle of departure22.5 degrees
Length205.9 in.
Maximum towing capacity5080 lbs.
Ground clearance6.7 in.
Height70.4 in.
Wheel base125.9 in.
Width71.8 in.
Rear track58.3 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$26,480
Exterior Colors
  • Aspen Green Clearcoat Metallic
  • Silver Birch Clearcoat Metallic
  • Pueblo Gold Clearcoat Metallic
  • Oxford White Pearlcoat
  • Black Clearcoat
Interior Colors
  • Medium Pebble
  • Medium Dark Flint
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$26,480
Steel spare wheelyes
fullsize matching spare tireyes
16 x 7 in. wheelsyes
P235/70R16 tiresyes
All season tiresyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$26,480
front independent suspensionyes
solid live axle rear suspensionyes
short and long arm front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$26,480
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
See Explorer Sport Trac Inventory

Related Used 2004 Ford Explorer Sport Trac XLS info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles