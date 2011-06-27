  1. Home
Used 2003 Ford Explorer Sport Trac XLT Premium Features & Specs

More about the 2003 Explorer Sport Trac
Overview
Starting MSRP
$29,235
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed automatic
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG15
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$29,235
automatic locking hubsyes
Transmission5-speed automatic
Center locking differentialyes
Drive typeFour wheel drive
electronic hi-lo gear selectionyes
mechanical center differentialyes
part time 4WDyes
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$29,235
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)14/18 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)313.6/403.2 mi.
Fuel tank capacity22.4 gal.
Combined MPG15
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$29,235
Torque240 lb-ft @ 3000 rpm
Base engine size4.0 l
Horsepower210 hp @ 5200 rpm
Valves12
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeSingle overhead cam (sohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$29,235
2 rear headrestsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Ventilated front disc / rear drum brakesyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
child seat anchorsyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
Rear center lap beltyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$29,235
80 watts stereo outputyes
separate rear audioyes
mast antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
4 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$29,235
overhead console with storageyes
cruise controlyes
cargo area lightyes
leather steering wheelyes
Cruise controls on steering wheelyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
12V cargo area power outlet(s)yes
power steeringyes
Front and rear air conditioningyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
Rear floor matsyes
front door pocketsyes
front and rear reading lightsyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$29,235
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$29,235
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$29,235
Front head room39.4 in.
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room56.7 in.
Front leg room42.4 in.
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
6 -way power driver seatyes
Front hip room52.7 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$29,235
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Rear head room38.9 in.
Rear hip Room52.7 in.
Rear leg room37.8 in.
Rear shoulder room56.9 in.
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$29,235
Front track58.5 in.
Angle of departure22.5 degrees
Length205.9 in.
Angle of approach26.6 degrees
Height70.1 in.
Wheel base125.9 in.
Width71.8 in.
Rear track58.3 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$29,235
Exterior Colors
  • Zinc Yellow Clearcoat
  • Red Fire Clearcoat Metallic
  • True Blue Clearcoat Metallic
  • Black Clearcoat
  • Estate Green Clearcoat Metallic
  • Silver Birch Clearcoat Metallic
  • Oxford White Pearlcoat
  • Aspen Green Clearcoat Metallic
  • Harvest Gold Clearcoat Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Medium Flint
  • Medium Pebble
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$29,235
Steel spare wheelyes
fullsize matching spare tireyes
16 x 7 in. wheelsyes
polished alloy wheelsyes
P255/70R16 tiresyes
All terrain tiresyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$29,235
front independent suspensionyes
solid live axle rear suspensionyes
short and long arm front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$29,235
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
