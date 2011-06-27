  1. Home
  2. Ford
  3. Ford Explorer Sport Trac
  4. Used 2002 Ford Explorer Sport Trac
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2002 Ford Explorer Sport Trac Value Features & Specs

More about the 2002 Explorer Sport Trac
Overview
Starting MSRP
$23,165
See Explorer Sport Trac Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG16
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$23,165
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission5-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$23,165
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)14/19 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)313.6/425.6 mi.
Fuel tank capacity22.4 gal.
Combined MPG16
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$23,165
Torque240 lb-ft @ 3000 rpm
Base engine size4.0 l
Horsepower210 hp @ 5200 rpm
Turning circle43.1 ft.
Valves12
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeSingle overhead cam (sohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$23,165
2 rear headrestsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Ventilated front disc / rear drum brakesyes
engine immobilizeryes
child seat anchorsyes
Rear center lap beltyes
anti-theft alarm systemyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$23,165
80 watts stereo outputyes
mast antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
4 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$23,165
Air conditioningyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
cargo area lightyes
Rear floor matsyes
front door pocketsyes
front and rear reading lightsyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
12V cargo area power outlet(s)yes
power steeringyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$23,165
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
power door locksyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$23,165
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$23,165
Front head room39.4 in.
bucket front seatsyes
Front shoulder room56.7 in.
Front leg room42.4 in.
Front hip room52.7 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$23,165
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Rear head room38.9 in.
Rear hip Room52.7 in.
Rear leg room37.8 in.
Rear shoulder room56.9 in.
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$23,165
Front track58.5 in.
Curb weight4091 lbs.
Gross weight5380 lbs.
Angle of approach26.8 degrees
Maximum payload1260 lbs.
Angle of departure22.4 degrees
Length205.9 in.
Maximum towing capacity5300 lbs.
Ground clearance6.7 in.
Height70.1 in.
Wheel base125.9 in.
Width71.8 in.
Rear track58.3 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$23,165
Exterior Colors
  • Estate Green Clearcoat Metallic
  • Toreador Red Clearcoat Metallic
  • Oxford White Clearcoat
  • Harvest Gold Clearcoat Metallic
  • Zinc Yellow Clearcoat
  • Silver Birch Clearcoat Metallic
  • Aspen Green Clearcoat Metallic
  • Black Clearcoat
  • True Blue Clearcoat Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Medium Prairie Tan
  • Dark Graphite
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$23,165
Steel spare wheelyes
fullsize matching spare tireyes
16 x 7 in. wheelsyes
P235/70R16 tiresyes
All season tiresyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$23,165
front independent suspensionyes
solid live axle rear suspensionyes
short and long arm front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$23,165
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
See Explorer Sport Trac Inventory

Related Used 2002 Ford Explorer Sport Trac Value info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles