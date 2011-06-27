Used 2001 Ford Explorer Sport Trac Base Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview
Starting MSRP
$24,680
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG16
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$24,680
Drive typeFour wheel drive
hi-lo gear selectionyes
Transmission5-speed manual
mechanical center differentialyes
part time 4WDyes
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$24,680
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)14/18 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)287.0/369.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity20.5 gal.
Combined MPG16
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$24,680
Torque240 lb-ft @ 3750 rpm
Base engine size4.0 l
Horsepower205 hp @ 5250 rpm
Turning circle43.1 ft.
Valves12
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeSingle overhead cam (sohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$24,680
2 rear headrestsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Ventilated front disc / rear drum brakesyes
engine immobilizeryes
child seat anchorsyes
Rear center lap beltyes
anti-theft alarm systemyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$24,680
60 watts stereo outputyes
mast antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
4 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$24,680
Air conditioningyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
Rear floor matsyes
front door pocketsyes
front and rear reading lightsyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
12V cargo area power outlet(s)yes
power steeringyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$24,680
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
power door locksyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$24,680
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$24,680
Front head room39.4 in.
bucket front seatsyes
Front shoulder room56.7 in.
Front leg room42.4 in.
Front hip room52.7 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$24,680
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Rear head room38.9 in.
Rear hip Room52.7 in.
Rear leg room37.8 in.
Rear shoulder room56.9 in.
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$24,680
Length205.9 in.
Maximum towing capacity5080 lbs.
Curb weight4323 lbs.
Gross weight5580 lbs.
Height70.1 in.
Maximum payload1240 lbs.
Wheel base125.9 in.
Width71.8 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$24,680
Exterior Colors
  • Black Clearcoat
  • Estate Green Clearcoat
  • Deep Wedgewood Blue Clearcoat Metallic
  • Oxford White Clearcoat
  • Harvest Gold Clearcoat Metallic
  • Island Blue Clearcoat
  • Toreador Red Clearcoat
  • Silver Frost Clearcoat Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Dark Graphite
  • Medium Prairie Tan
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$24,680
Steel spare wheelyes
fullsize matching spare tireyes
P235/70R16 tiresyes
All season tiresyes
16 in. wheelsyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$24,680
front independent suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$24,680
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
