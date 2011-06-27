  1. Home
2022 Ford Expedition MAX Platinum Specs & Features

More about the 2022 Expedition
Overview
Starting MSRP
$81,815
Engine TypeGas
Transmission10-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersV6
Total Seating7
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36,000 mi.
Drivetrain
descent controlyes
electronic single-speedyes
Drive typeFour wheel drive
Transmission10-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Fuel tank capacity27.8 gal.
Fuel typePremium unleaded (recommended)
Range in miles (cty/hwy)0/0 mi.
Engine
direct injectionyes
Base engine size3.5 l
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Horsepower400 hp @ 5,000 rpm
Torque480 lb-ft @ 2,250 rpm
Valve timingVariable
Valves24
Towing & Hauling
Towing & Hauling
Max Towing Capacity9,000 lbs.
Safety
2 front headrestsyes
2 rear headrestsyes
LED headlampyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
blind spot and lane departure warnings accident avoidance systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
emergency braking preparationyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
front, rear and third row head airbagsyes
post-collision safety systemyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
stability controlyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
In-Car Entertainment
1 subwoofer(s)yes
22 total speakersyes
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
Bang & Olufsen premium brand speakersyes
USB connectionyes
USB with external media controlyes
rear volume controlsyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
AM/FM stereoyes
Comfort & Convenience
adaptive cruise controlyes
adjustable pedalsyes
driver assisted parking assistyes
electric power steeringyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
front and rear parking sensorsyes
front seatback storageyes
front, rear and 3rd row cupholdersyes
front, side, and rear view camerayes
keyless ignitionyes
manual rear seat easy entryyes
overhead console with storageyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
heated steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
leather and simulated alloy steering wheelyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Three zone climate controlyes
Power Feature
4 one-touch power windowsyes
hands-free entryyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
tachometeryes
trip computeryes
Front Seat Dimensions
8 -way power driver seatyes
8 -way power passenger seatyes
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
leatheryes
massagingyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
ventilated driver seatyes
ventilated passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front head room42.0 in.
Front hip room62.2 in.
Front leg room43.9 in.
Front shoulder room64.9 in.
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Rear Seat Dimensions
multi-level heatingyes
power folding bench third row seatsyes
rear ventilation ducts with fan controlyes
Folding rear seatbackyes
Rear head room40.0 in.
Rear hip Room62.6 in.
Rear leg room41.5 in.
Rear shoulder room64.8 in.
Dimensions
Angle of approach23.7 degrees
Angle of departure21.3 degrees
Cargo capacity, all seats in place34.3 cu.ft.
Curb weight5,668 lbs.
Ground clearance9.7 in.
Height76.2 in.
Length221.9 in.
Maximum cargo capacity121.5 cu.ft.
Maximum towing capacity9,000 lbs.
Overall Width with Mirrors93.4 in.
Overall Width without Mirrors79.9 in.
Wheel base131.6 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Dark Matter Metallic
  • Stone Blue Metallic
  • Forged Green Metallic
  • Infinite Blue Metallic Tinted Clearcoat
  • Rapid Red Metallic Tinted Clearcoat
  • Agate Black Metallic
  • Star White Metallic Tri-Coat
Interior Colors
  • Carmelo, leather
  • Light Sandstone, leather
  • Black Onyx, leather
Tires & Wheels
fullsize non-matching spare tireyes
polished alloy wheelsyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
22 in. wheelsyes
All season tiresyes
P285/45R22 tiresyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36,000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60,000 mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 60,000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
